SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple visitors to Yosemite National Park suffered from falls this past week, including a 21-year-old man who died after he slipped and fell from the waterfall, according to CNN.

Officials are now warning tourists to avoid heading off the trails when visiting the national park.

The 21-year-old man was one of three people who slipped near the waterfalls of the park over the last week, Yosemite National Park said in a Facebook post.

Two incidents happened on July 29 and this past Wednesday. One visitor fell 20 feet after slipping on wet boulders around Bridalveil Fall, the officials told CNN. Both left the marked trail so they could climb up the boulders.

The third victim reportedly slipped off a boulder around the Lower Yosemite Fall. The visitor got trapped underwater by some rocks, according to the New York Post.

The Yosemite National Park advised visitors from going off-trail to avoid potentially fatal accidents.

"Hundreds of visitors scramble in the boulder fields below these waterfalls every day during the hottest months of summer. The granite boulders have been polished smooth by falling water and are extremely slippery whether dry or wet. Additionally, the height of the boulders varies considerably and the consequences of falling are often overlooked or underestimated," the post reads.

"Although others may be engaging in the same activity, do not perceive popularity as an endorsement for your safety. When you go into these areas, you’re not only exposing yourself to serious injury but also your rescuers," the Facebook post continues.

