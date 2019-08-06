SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry shared a heartwarming post about her husband Steph Curry last week to celebrate the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

The Curry couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on July 30.

Ayesha Curry shared a photo on Instagram of the couple and praised her husband, who plays for the Golden State Warriors.

“My baby, my love, my life. What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day,” she wrote. “Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God. Here’s to 8!”

Ayesha and Steph have three children together, including Riley, Ryan and Canon.

Back in June, Ayesha Curry told the hosts of “The View” that her mother helped her understand marriage.

“Always make sure that whatever it is you’re doing — if you’re a stay-at-home mom, if you’re not, whatever it is in your marriage — make sure that you have the passion that you’re fulfilling,” Curry said. “Whether it’s on a small scale or a large scale.

”I took that to heart, and it’s kept me who I am,” Curry said. “I want my husband to always see the same woman, if not better, that he first laid his eyes on when he married.”

However, Ayesha Curry made some comments on the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” that sparked controversy online earlier this year, according to the Deseret News. Curry said she often sees her husband surrounded by women and would like to receive similar attention because it makes her feel self-doubt.

“Stephen is very nice by nature and he’s very talkative,” Ayesha Curry said. “Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself. I’ll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?’

”Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she said. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’

”I don’t want it,” Ayesha Curry said, “but it’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s lookin’.”