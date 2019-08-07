SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly lost $3.4 billion in net worth on Monday after a global stock plunge as a result of the U.S.-China trade war, according to Bloomberg.

Bezos lost the $3.4 billion as Amazon’s stock dropped 3.2% during the stock plunge.

However, Bezos remains the richest person in the world with a net worth of $110 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Other notable names who lost money include Bernard Arnault, who lost $3.2 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who lost $2.8 billion, according to Business Insider.

The Dow and the larger stock market rebounded on Tuesday after China made some moves that will ease the ongoing currency war, according to CNN.