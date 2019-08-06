FARMINGTON — A woman pushed the emergency windows out of a Frontrunner train and jumped while it was moving, according to charging documents.

Meghan Jane Messegee, 26, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony.

On July 10, Messegee boarded a Frontrunner train in Davis County headed into Salt Lake City, when she began to shout on the train and threaten to sue the city, according to charging documents.

While the train was in the Woods Cross area, Messegee "pushed out four of the emergency windows on the train and leapt out one of them while the train was moving," the charges state.

UTA police later found her walking along the tracks. She had cuts and bruises and "smelled of alcohol," according to charging documents.

"She said she had gotten on the train to be with her boyfriend, and she had gotten off the train to be with him on the train (which did not make much sense). She was rather emotional," the charges state.

Because of Messegee's actions, which caused the Frontrunner to come to a stop and be out of service for two hours, numerous delays were experienced by passengers at other stations.

"In fact, one station experienced a 31 minute delay as a result of Ms. Messegee's conduct," according to charging documents.

The cost to replace the pushed out windows as more than $2,100.