SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix announced its lead for the upcoming adaptation of “The Baby-Sitters Club,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless”) and Mark Feuerstein (“Royal Pains”) have been cast in the series as the star leads. Silverstone will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, who is the mother of Kristy Thomas, a main character of the show. Her love interest, Watson Brewer, will be played by Feuerstein.

Context: “The Baby-Sitters Club” will follow the friendships and babysitters of the show, who are best friends named Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer. “The Baby-Sitters Club” is based off a book series launched in 1986.

Flashback: Netflix first announced back in February that it would bring the book series back for a reboot, according to the Deseret News. The series will have 10 episodes and be a complete reboot of the series. “The Baby-Sitters Club” was adapted for television back in 1990. It ran for one season on HBO, of all places. It was later adapted for another show in 1995, according to The Hollywood Reporter.