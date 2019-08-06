SALT LAKE CITY — The Get to the River Festival — a monthlong series of community events centered on the Jordan River and Jordan River Parkway — will take place during September.

During that time, cities and counties along the river will host events near their section that help celebrate, protect and restore the Jordan River.

Some of the scheduled events include:

• A pancakes and puncture vine pull, Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, Jordan Park, 1000 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City.

• A patriotic bike parade for youth 14 and younger, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City.

• River running and ribbon-cutting, Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Canoes will be staged at 200 N. Redwood Road. After arriving at Porter’s Landing, 50 S. Jordan River Drive, North Salt Lake, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the completion of the Jordan River Trail extension.

• A Jordan Parkway cleanup, Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Salt Lake City Public Library will host a free breakfast before heading out to clean up trails near the Chapman Branch, 557 S. 900 West.

• Shout Children’s Choir, Monday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dr. O. Roi Hardy Park, 12400 River Vista Drive, Riverton. The free concert featuring classics from the Beatles will include a live bird show by Tracy Aviary.

• Walk the River, Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 6800 N. Saratoga Road, Saratoga Springs. Participants will walk along the river with representatives from Tracy Aviary who will discuss the recreational educational opportunities the Jordan River corridor has to offer.

• Fishing fun, Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11200 S. Riverfront Parkway, South Jordan. The event will offer complimentary fishing and educational resources from the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

• Tracy Aviary nature walk, Saturday, Sept. 28, River Oaks Golf Course, 9300 Riverside Drive, Sandy. Aviary representatives will take participants on an easy paced walk highlighting the features of the Jordan River.

The Jordan River corridor runs through three counties and 16 cities, flowing from Utah Lake, through the Salt Lake Valley, and finally into the Great Salt Lake.

For more information or to register for an event, log on to gettotheriver.org.