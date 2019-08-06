SALT LAKE CITY — Is it worth an adventure to the movie theaters to see “Dora and the Lost City of Gold?” Early critical reception indicates the film may be good.

According to Variety, the movie is a live-action revival of the “Dora the Explorer” TV show starring Isabela Moner as the now-teenaged adventurer. After growing up in the jungle with her parents (Eva Longoria and Michael Pena), the always-positive Dora is sent to Los Angeles to attend high school with Diego (Jeff Wahlberg), her cousin. However, Dora quickly returns to the jungle to save her parents during an ill-fated expedition to the titular city of gold.

So far, early reviews for the Nickelodeon movie are mostly positive — Rotten Tomatoes indicates the movie is “fresh” with an 83% approval rating. It’s worth noting that only 12 reviews figure into the movie’s score as of writing.

So what are film critics saying?

According to AV Club, the movie wraps up elements from the original children’s show with premises similar to “Mean Girls” and “Tomb Raider.” The review notes that “Dora” shoots jokes and observations about high school directly at younger audiences to some success while maintaining some level of “sincere but knowing dorkiness.”

Variety also reports that director James Bobin and writer Nicholas Stoller — who previously collaborated on “The Muppets” — handle the more fantastic elements of “Dora the Explorer” well. Dora’s talking backpack is notably silent, but Boots and Swiper the fox (Benicio Del Toro) both survive the transition to the film’s adventure fantasy-inspired setting.

On the other hand, the Hollywood Reporter notes the movie feels outdated, sanitized and stilted and lacks any stakes or challenges for the characters.

Slashfilm also reports that the film feels unremarkable, but is ultimately a pleasant summer surprise.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” releases in theaters on Aug. 9.