SALT LAKE CITY — The Jordan River Commission is offering $2 per pound "bounty" for the removal of puncturevine along the river.

The noxious weed has sharp burs that puncture bicycle tires, people’s hands and feet, and animals’ paws.

The program is available to registered organizations, such as Scouts, high school teams, small businesses and nonprofits. Pounds will be rounded to the nearest whole number, and all weights must be verified by the Jordan River Commission before payment is made via check.

Participants must register at the commission’s website at jordanrivercommission.com. Funding is available until Aug. 31.

Puncturevine grows in dense mats about 2 to 5 feet in diameter with stems that radiate out from a central taproot. It can be removed by severing the central taproot approximately an inch below the soil. Plants must be put in heavy-duty trash bags to allow for weighing. Care should be taken when bagging to not drop the thorny seedpods.

Representatives of the commission can provide technical assistance, tools, water, snack and trash bags. Participants are responsible for choosing a location to pull puncturevine, but representatives from the Jordan River Commission will assist in locating hot spots.