SALT LAKE CITY — Apple has released a new series of videos to show interested consumers how to use the new Apple Card, which began its major rollout across the country on Tuesday.

The videos show a number of tasks, including how to use the card, how to apply for the card, how to make payments and how to cash in on rewards, according to The Verge.

“There’s basically enough here to let you live vicariously through these videos if you haven’t actually been accepted into the preview program,” The Verge reports.

But, according to The Verge, anyone who has used a traditional credit card won’t learn too much from the videos. Still, the Apple Card has some unique features that people can learn about in the video series.

The Apple Card may change the way all credit cards work. I wrote about this for the Deseret News in the past. The Apple Card will lack a specific credit card number, which will make it less of a security threat. The card won’t have any late fees or over-limit fees.

Still, experts advise caution about the new card.

“I’m underwhelmed,” said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at Creditcards.com, according to the Associated Press. “People will sign up for it, but that will be mostly because they love Apple, not because this card is better than anything that already exists.”