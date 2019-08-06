PROVO — Saying that the alleged victims are now willing to cooperate, prosecutors have refiled criminal charges against a Provo man accused of inappropriately touching two young girls at church.

Damaso Rene Plazola, 41, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with four counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Between December 2015 and December 2016, Plazola inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl "at a church event at a play facility," according to charging documents.

"(The) child reports running away from (Plazola), but then (he) would find her again during the activity and touch her again," the charges state.

The touching happened on at least five to six occasions, according to investigators.

During that same time, an 11-year-old girl reported that Plazola had also touched her on at least two occasions, both times while she was at church, one of those times during a birthday party that was being held at the church building, charging documents state.

Plazola was originally charged March 6, 2018. But prosecutors moved to dismiss the case just three months later.

In the new charging documents, prosecutors say "the victims are now more cooperative than they were then."

The charges do not indicate what church the girls attended.