SALT LAKE CITY — Former “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown said she isn’t totally upset with Tyler Cameron’s decision to date supermodel Gigi Hadid, according to USA Today.

Both E! News and People magazine reported that Cameron, who was dumped in “The Bachelorette” finale this past season, is currently dating Hadid. The two have been reportedly spending more time together.

Hadid and Cameron have yet to comment on the dating rumors, USA Today reports. But Brown has spoken out about the rumored romance. She said she has some thoughts about the dating rumors but she doesn’t want to burn any bridges.

“I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight.

She said she had a “great time” with him after they started dating, and that the couple is still “trying to figure out how we feel.”

“We definitely hung out and talked about everything and ... I know nobody will believe me (about) just hanging out and actually talking but it was good to be able to catch up. We had a lot to talk about,” she said.

Brown told People magazine she might still have feelings for Cameron.

“Just because I’m single doesn’t mean I didn’t have feelings for him still,” she added about their hangout. “I did want to hang out with him and a single girl can go out on dates and I wanted to go out and have a drink. I thought it went great. I think he did too.”