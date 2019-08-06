SALT LAKE CITY — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove showed off his new glove for Players' Weekend and it was ... inevitable.

Musgrove wore what’s been called the “Avengers gauntlet glove,” which looks eerily similar to the Infinity Gauntlet seen in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

See photos of the glove below.

👀 @ItsbuccnJoe59 with the Avengers gauntlet glove for Players Weekend.



This was...inevitable. pic.twitter.com/iaOrmkuJuu — Pirates (@Pirates) August 5, 2019

“Really nice of Thanos to let @Pirates Pitcher Joe Musgrove use his glove today,” said to the FOX Sports MLB Twitter page. “He is inevitable.”

Back in May, one Utah teen went viral for designing his cast to look like the Infinity Gauntlet as well, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. A photo of the cast was shared on the r/Marvel Studios Reddit page, which skyrocketed the picture into viral fame.