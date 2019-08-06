PROVO — Provo police said the investigation into who broke into Seven Peaks Water Park and stole about $15,000 was continuing.

As of Tuesday, no one had been arrested in connection with the incident.

On July 15, employees at Seven Peaks arrived at work to find their main office had been burglarized at some point over the weekend, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 4th District Court.

"The perpetrator would have climbed the fence around the perimeter and went into the men's bathroom next to the office building. A hole was cut in the ceiling drywall and it appears that a garbage can was used to climb up through the opening in the ceiling. The perpetrator then crawled through the rafters and cut a second hole in the drywall ceiling of the safe room. There were two safes in the secured safe room and a saw was used to cut into the safes," the warrant states.

Approximately $15,000 in cash was taken, according to the warrant.

The detective who wrote the warrant noted in the affidavit that whoever committed the crime seemed to "have known exactly what he/she was looking for and had the tools necessary to obtain it."

A Provo police spokeswoman on Monday said the case is still under investigation.