Editor’s note: This story will be updated as news happens through Aug. 31, this year’s deadline for final cuts. The days listed are when the transaction appears on the NFL’s daily transaction log.

Number of Utah ties currently on NFL rosters: 75 (71 on active rosters, one on active-physically unable to perform list, two on injured reserve and one on reserve-non football injury list)

Between now and the start of the 2019 NFL regular season, each team’s roster will undergo plenty of overhaul, as players are signed or waived for a variety of reasons.

In order, here’s a look at every transaction involving a Utah tie since the start of training camp in late July.

Aug. 4

Carolina waives Kai Nacua: The former BYU safety spent the past eight months with the Panthers before being released, joining the team as a practice squad player in December. He spent part of 2018 on the Baltimore practice squad as well.

Jacksonville waives Fish Smithson: The Highland High product was waived by the Jaguars nine days after signing with the team. He’s spent time on four different NFL rosters since joining the league in 2017.

Aug. 3

Atlanta waives Jason Thompson: The former Utah safety was waived by the Falcons two months after joining Atlanta. He was previously with Green Bay this offseason and has also suited up for New England, Chicago, Seattle and Dallas in his pro career.

Los Angeles Chargers place Tre’Von Johnson on injured reserve: The former Weber State and Hunter High star reverted to the Chargers’ IR list after clearing waivers. He’s been with the organization since October 2018.

Aug. 2

Los Angeles Chargers waive Tre’Von Johnson with an injury designation: An injury landed Johnson on the waiver wire early in training camp of his third NFL season.

Aug. 1

Jacksonville signs Devante Mays: The former Utah State running back joined his third NFL team, signing with the Jaguars two and a half months after being released by Cleveland. He spent part of the 2018 season on the Browns practice squad and was a 2017 draft pick by Green Bay, where he played in eight games as a rookie.

July 31

Washington signs Donald Penn: The former Utah State offensive lineman and three-time Pro Bowler joined the Redskins on a one-year deal. “I wanted to go somewhere I had a chance to start,” Penn told reporters in D.C. The veteran left tackle, who went undrafted out of USU, has spent 13 seasons — eight with Tampa Bay and five with Oakland — in the league.

July 30

Buffalo places Isaac Asiata on reserve-retired list: The former Utah and Spanish Fork High offensive lineman announced his retirement on Twitter, saying “Today, with a clear mind and open heart, I would like to officially announce my retirement from the National Football League." Asiata spent two seasons with the Dolphins before his weeklong stint with the Bills.

July 29

Cleveland places Lo Falemaka on injured reserve: Falemaka, a Utah and Cottonwood High product, reverted to the Browns’ injured reserve after the rookie wasn’t claimed off waivers.

New England places J.J. Dielman on reserve-retired list: Dielman retired after three days with the Patriots organization. He also had a pair of stints with the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams during his NFL career, as well as Denver and Seattle.

July 28

Cleveland waives Lo Falemaka with an injury designation: An injury caused Falemaka to be waived five days after signing with the Browns.

July 26

Jacksonville signs Fish Smithson: The former Highland High star returned to an NFL roster after spending time with Washington, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

New England signs J.J. Dielman: The former Utah offensive lineman, a fifth-round 2017 draft pick by Cincinnati, joined his fifth NFL team in three years by signing with the Patriots.

July 23

Cleveland signs Lo Falemaka: The rookie offensive lineman from Utah and Cottonwood High joined his first NFL team. He worked out for Seattle following this year’s NFL draft.

Buffalo signs Isaac Asiata: The third-year pro who played at Utah and Spanish Fork High signed with the Bills after two seasons in Miami. He was released by the Dolphins on June 6.