SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah men’s basketball program has been sanctioned by the NCAA for Level II mitigated recruiting violations. The penalties do not include any postseason ban or firings or loss of scholarships.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the NCAA said that “the Utah men’s basketball program conducted impermissible recruiting activities and the head coach failed to meet his responsibility to monitor his staff and promote rules compliance, according to a Div. I Committee on Infractions panel.”

The NCAA added that the recruiting violations came during a seven-day period in April 2018 when “an assistant coach misapplied recruiting rules and believed off-campus recruiting activities were allowed during a quiet period. Acting on the misunderstanding, the committee said the assistant coach conducted an evaluation of a recruit at a community college, and the full men’s basketball coaching staff visited a second recruit at his high school during the quiet period.”

The NCAA committee said that associate head coach (Tommy Connor) coordinated with a local community college head coach to get a high school prospect to visit the university while in the area on a trip paid for by the community college. Since that coach arranged the trip he was classified as a booster. The trip to Utah was declared official, causing the Utes to exceed their allowable number of recruiting visits.

In its ruling, the committee said that Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak violated NCAA head coach control rules by not promoting compliance and monitoring his staff to ensure rules were being followed. The NCAA did note, however, that Krystkowiak immediately reported the off-campus recruiting violations to compliance.

Utah was also deemed to have committed a Level III violation when the coaching staff "observed the head coach’s prospect-aged son participating with members of the men’s basketball team in a practice activity.” The committee ruled it as an impermissible tryout.

Krystkowiak initially received a two-game suspension for the recruiting violations. However, a successful appeal resulted in no ban. After a hearing, the NCAA committee “determined the violations were unintentional, limited and not indicative of systemic problems. For those reasons, the committee did not prescribe the suspension it initially proposed.”

The following penalties, though, were handed down for the infractions: