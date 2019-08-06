Note: Mountain Crest finished with a 7-5 overall record in 2018 and was tied for third in Region 12 with a 2-3 record. It lost to Orem 58-28 in the 4A quarterfinals.

Mountain Crest’s 2018 offensive and defensive stats

HYRUM — Mountain Crest had a top four scoring defense in 4A last season, which in many ways helped it overcome some offensive shortcomings to still reach the quarterfinals. There’s a chance the Mustang defense could be even better in 2019.

Seven starters return this season, including all four linebackers in the team’s 3-4 base defense — Hunter Schroeder, Elijah Jackson, Emilio Veater and Garren Burgess.

It’s a massive luxury returning so much defensive experience and a big reason why Mountain Crest begins the season ranked No. 5 in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings.

There’s a hunger within the team as well to try to improve upon last year’s so-so 7-5 season.

“You can feel it from the kids. They’ve worked really hard, they’ve lifted hard in the weight room, they’re strong. Now we just have to put it together and come together as a group. Doesn’t matter how talented you are if you don’t play together as a team,” said Mountain Crest coach Jason Lee.

Two of the Mustangs losses last year were by a field goal or less, and defensive experience could get them over the hump in a couple extra games.

Offense is where the biggest strides need to be made. Mountain Crest scored 17 or less points in six of 11 games last season, including three region games. It still managed to win one of those games, but it’s tough to consistently win games when you’re only making one or two trips into the end zone.

Mountain Crest has a strong offensive line and a staple of good running backs to try and build a strong foundation on that side of the ball.

Mountain Crest Mustangs at a glance

Coach: Jason Lee is entering his fourth season as head coach at Mountain Crest where he’s guided the team to a 22-13 record the past three years. He’s a graduate of North Sanpete High School.

Lee's comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“It will be interesting to see how it shakes out. I don’t think it’s a bad thing other than everybody makes the playoffs. I think it’s alright. It’s worth trying.”

Mountain Crest offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Dave Kuresa

2018 offensive production: 24.6 ppg (14th in 4A)

— 4 returning starters

— Multiple offenses

Key offensive returning starters

— Eddie Huerta (OL)

A three-year starter on the offensive line, he’ll return to anchor what should be a strong group.

— Hunter Schroeder (RB)

Carried the ball 131 times for 557 yards and 14 touchdowns and bigger things are expected this year.

Returning offensive starters

Eddie Huerta (OL)

Jaxon Lee (OL)

Hunter Schroeder (RB)

Trae Fuller (RB)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Tadon Burbank (QB)

Jose Barragan (OL)

Kalvin Kunzler (OL)

Sam McMurray (OL)

Walker Hutchinson (RB)

Emilio Veater (RB)

Elijah Jackson (RB)

Mason Baldwin (WR)

Camden Olsen (WR)

Brandon Arnell (WR)

Lee's comments on QB Tadon Burbank as projected starter:

“He’s played for us before, but for whatever reason he just didn’t come out last year, but we really glad he did this year. He’s looking really good. He and Mason Baldwin are going at it at quarterback which breeds more competition which is good. He’s athletic, he plays other sports. He’s a tough kid.”

Lee's comments on strong returning offensive line:

“They’re quick, they’re strong. Eddie Huerta is very strong and has a lot of knowledge having been playing for three years. And they like each other, that’s another real positive. They all get along, they hang out together.”

Lee's comments on depth at running back:

“Hunter Schroeder has been a staple for us, he’s tough. A kid who’s really coming into his own is Walker Hutchinson. He’s just going to be junior and starting to work really well. And we really like Emilio Veater as well.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Mountain Crest needs to find ways to be more explosive offensively this season, particularly in the passing game. It only threw for more than 100 yards in four games last season, and that puts a ton of pressure on the running game and the defense. Generating bigger chunk plays offensively would be a huge asset to the team.

Mountain Crest defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jason Lee

2018 defensive production: 18.5 ppg (4th in 4A)

— 7 returning starters

— 3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Camden Olsen (S)

Finished second on the team a year ago with 104 tackles and will be a big presence again this year at safety.

— Elijah Jackson (MLB)

Starting middle linebacker racked up 97 tackles last season, one of four returning starting linebackers which should be the strength of the team this year.

Returning defensive starters

Eddie Huerta (DL)

Wyatt Larsen (DL)

Hunter Schroeder (MLB)

Elijah Jackson (MLB)

Emilio Veater (OLB)

Garren Burgess (OLB)

Camden Olsen (S)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Brandon Arnell (DB)

Mason Baldwin (DB)

Trae Fuller (CB)

Brayden Guthrie (DL)

Sam McMurray (DL)

Lee's comments on four returning starters at linebacker:

“All are returning from last year. They can be really good. They still have to learn all the ins and outs, still have to study. That’s the biggest thing, studying our opponent, making sure they know what they’re going to see for that week. I always tell them alignment and knowing beforehand based on the formation what we’re going to see is so important. Talent-wise, they’re good. Strength-wise they’re good. Moving-wise they understand how to move. It’s how well they’re going to study.

Lee's comments on four-year safety Camden Olsen:

“He played in the Highland game in Week 1 as a freshman. He wasn’t a full-on starter that year, but he’s a four-year player at varsity and he has a lot of experience. He’s kind of my go-to as far as making sure the kids all know where their coverage is and communicating across the board to people.”

Lee's comments on depth at defensive line:

“We’ve got about nine defensive lineman and all they’re going to play is two, three plays and they’re out. Two, three plays and they’re out and then they can rest. They can go 100 miles per hour. That’s one of the pluses we have a lot of depth there.

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Between returning full-time starters and then players who rotated in from time to time, nearly all 11 Mountain Crest defensive starters this year saw significant varsity time last year. That’s an asset few teams possess and something it must capitalize on. All that experience should help it execute at a higher level and win a bunch of games this season.

Bottom line:

There’s a buzz around the south end of Cache Valley on what this team can accomplish this season. Based on defensive experience alone, it should have no problem equaling the seven wins from last season. Anything beyond that is predicated upon being better offensively. If this team can make a big jump on that side of the ball, it should be one of the top playoff contenders at the end of the season.

Coaches preseason Region 11 straw poll: Second

Deseret News Region 11 prediction: Second

Key region game: vs. Sky View, Sept. 27 (Week 7)

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — WASATCH, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — BOX ELDER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — BONNEVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — LOGAN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Green Canyon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — SKY VIEW, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Bear River, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — at Bountiful, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Mountain Crest High School

All-time record: 243-155 (36 years)

Region championships: 13 (1991, 1992 co, 1994, 1998, 1999 co, 2001 co, 2004 co, 2005, 2007 co, 2008, 2009, 2010-co, 2012)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 2

All-time playoff record: 47-24

State championships: 3 (1987, 2001, 2005)

State championship record: 3-4

Most played rivalry: 38 meetings with Sky View dating back to 1983. Mountain Crest leads 23-15.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Mountain Crest defeated its top rival Sky View, 9-7, for the 1987 Class 3A championship in front of a state-record 19,887 fans at Utah State’s Romney Stadium.

Last five

2018 — 7-5 (2-3 in Region 12 — 4A quarterfinals)

2017 — 12-2 (4-1 in Region 12 — 4A runner-up)

2016 — 3-6 (1-5 in Region 1 — missed playoffs)

2015 — 9-2 (5-1 in Region 1 — 5A quarterfinals)

2014 — 4-8 (2-4 in Region 5 — missed playoffs)

Mountain Crest coaching history

2016-current — Jason Lee (22-13)

2004-2015 — Mark Wootton (90-51)

2001-03 — Art Erickson (19-16)

1988-2000 — Dan Cox (85-39)

1986-87 — Jack Robinson (16-8)

1983-85 — George Bayles (3-23)

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2010 — Alex Kuresa, QB

Deseret News First Team All-Staters the past 10 years

2018 — Hunter Schroeder, LB

2018 — Jace Dart, S

2017 — Beau Robinson, ATH

2017 —Jace Dart, S

2017 — Josh Powell, LB

2017 — Nick Nethercott, WR

2015 — Levani Dumani, LB

2012 — Eddy Hall, RB

2012 — Faimafili Laulu-Pututau, WR

2012 — Kyle Christansen, OL

2012 — Gaje Ferguson, LB

2010 — Troy Pickett, WR

2010 — Fernando Huerta, OL

2010 — Tanner Richardson, LB

2010 — Schofield Smith, DB

2010 — Nate Rigby, SP

2009 — Alex Kuresa, QB

2009 — Alex Knowles, RB

2009 — Tyler Weese, WR

2009 — Matt Stewart, TE

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.