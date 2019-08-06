Note: Mountain View finished with a 5-6 overall record in 2018 and was fourth in Region 10 with a 2-3 record. It lost to Stansbury 57-43 in the 4A first round.

Mountain View 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

OREM — It's been a long time coming for Mountain View, but after several years of building things up, coach Tyler Anderson looks to field a viable product in 2019.

Personnel numbers have been hard to come by for Mountain View in recent years, although those numbers have been trending up since Anderson took over the program in 2016. Barely able to field an effective two-deep in the initial years, the Bruins look to easily do as much this year, and then some.

"We're getting there. Winning and then getting to the playoffs the last two years has definitely helped," Anderson said. "We're not where we want to be yet, but it's getting better and better, so we'll see how it works out for us this year, but we like what we have coming back."

Offensively the Bruins return eight starters with quarterback Duce Anderson leading that bunch. On defense just five starters return, although Tyler Anderson is confident his coaches and players can form an effective unit on that side.

"We definitely feel optimistic about the offense and the defense," Tyler Anderson said. "If we stay healthy I feel like we can do some good things."

First and foremost among those things will not only getting to the playoffs, but winning some.

"It's all about staying healthy here, but having been there for two years now helps, and if we stay healthy I think this is the type of team that can do some damage," Tyler Anderson said. "It's definitely changed around here and credit goes to my assistants and the kids who decided to stay here and play for us. It's fun to see."

Mountain View Bruins at a glance

Coach: Tyler Anderson is in his fourth year coaching at Mountain View after spending five years coaching at Orem. He previously coached at Harmony High in Florida for four years, compiling a 23-24 record. Before that he was a head coach at Tooele from 2000-03, finishing with a 28-17 record and leading Tooele to a state title in 2002.

Mountain View offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Deven McCann

2018 offensive production: 26.6 ppg (13th in 4A)

— Eight returning starters

— Spread

Key offensive returning starters

Duce Anderson (QB): Anderson now has two years starting under his belt and will lead the offense this season.

McKay Strauss (RB): Strauss will likely be the Bruins' primary running back this season.

Returning starters

Duce Anderson (QB)

McKay Strauss (RB)

David Hair (WR)

Grant Hatch (OL)

Ryley Horrocks (OL)

Kam Pilialoha (OL)

Alex Stutz (OL)

Matthias Perez (WR)

Newcomers to watch

Jett Anderson (WR)

Junior Teaupa (OL)

Eli Stafford (WR)

Tyler Anderson on Duce Anderson:

"Duce gives us a guy who can run and throw it and having two years playing should help him a lot. Hopefully he can stay healthy and lead us throughout this coming year. It's nice to have someone knowing what they're doing back there."

Tyler Anderson on his offensive line:

"We have a real good offensive line coach here and four returning starters, so we think we'll be strong upfront, as long as we stay healthy.

Keys to offensive success in 2019: Mountain View has better numbers, but still no ideal numbers to effectively overcome injuries. Should the team stay healthy, however, Anderson's offense should prove one of the more productive in 4A.

Mountain View defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Ken Kunz

2018 defensive production: 38 ppg (22nd in 4A)

— Five returning starters

— 4-3

Key defensive returning starter

Elwood Afalava (DL): Afalava gives good size and athleticism to Mountain View's front.

Returning defensive starters

Elwood Afalava (DL)

Nesty Montfleury (DB)

Chris Esparza (DL)

Radi Stafford (LB)

Inoke Fonohema (DL)

Newcomer to watch

Liam Hone (LB)

Tyler Anderson on his defense in general:

"I like our defensive line a lot and feel that's the group that will lead us this year. We have some good playmakers and like on offense, we just need to stay healthy."

Keys to defensive success in 2019: The front looks solid, so if Mountain View can field an effective backfield it should improve a lot on its 22nd ranking in 4A from a season ago.

Coaches Region 10 preseason straw poll: Fourth

Bottom line:

As Tyler Anderson mentioned throughout our interview with him, depth will play a big factor in the Bruins' success. But if players don't get hurt, Duce Anderson returning as quarterback with a solid offensive line should produce some good relative success in the postseason.

Deseret News Region 10 prediction: Third

Key region game: vs. Tooele, Oct. 16

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Union, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — TAYLORSVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — OGDEN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Uintah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Ben Lomond, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — PARK CITY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Stansbury, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — at Cedar City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — TOOELE, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Mountain View High School

All-time record: 165-226 (39 years)

Region championships: 5 (1983, 1985 co, 1989, 1999, 2004 co)

Playoff appearances: 20

Current playoff appearance streak: 2

All-time playoff record: 13-20

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 40 meetings with Orem dating back to 1980. Orem leads 32-8.

Felt’s Factoid(s): MV was the first school to win a playoff game the year it opened (1980). (Corner Canyon matched the feat in 2013.) … Bruin Brian Smith set a single-game field goal record by booting five against Springville in 2005.

Last 5

2018 — 5-6 (2-3 in Region 10 – 4A First round)

2017 — 3-8 (2-3 in Region 10 – 4A First round)

2016 — 0-10 (0-7 in Region 7 - Missed playoffs)

2015 — 1-9 (1-5 in Region 7 – Missed playoffs)

2014 — 2-8 (2-4 in Region 7 – Missed playoffs)

Mountain View coaching history

2016-current — Tyler Anderson (8-24)

2014-2015 — Louis Wong (3-17)

2010-2013 — Jon Snyder (13-28)

2007-2009 — Teko Johnson (14-17)

2003-2006 — Doug Meeks (11-30)

1995-2002 — Randy Rehrer (44-40)

1991-1994 — Bryce Monsen (21-19)

1987-1990 — Steve Park (20-17)

1982-1986 — Austin McNaughton (24-24)

1980-1981 — Dave Allphin (10-10)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Hunter Schroeder, LB

2018 — Jace Dart, S

2011 — Bennett Maxwell, LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.