SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 6.

Are mental illness and video games prime drivers of mass shootings? Experts say the issue is complicated

Is the Utah governor’s race in the future for Spencer Eccles?

Utah Inland Port Authority asks judge to deny mayor’s request to push pause on port

Dick Harmon: Fesi Sitake likes the progress of BYU’s receivers, a group looking to make more impact plays

12 of the best Deseret News photos from July

Chick-fil-A is America’s favorite fast food restaurant, according to a new survey

A look at our gun violence coverage:

A look at our most popular stories:

News from the U.S. and world: