SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 6.
Are mental illness and video games prime drivers of mass shootings? Experts say the issue is complicated
Is the Utah governor’s race in the future for Spencer Eccles?
Utah Inland Port Authority asks judge to deny mayor’s request to push pause on port
Dick Harmon: Fesi Sitake likes the progress of BYU’s receivers, a group looking to make more impact plays
12 of the best Deseret News photos from July
Chick-fil-A is America’s favorite fast food restaurant, according to a new survey
A look at our gun violence coverage:
- Walmart says it won’t ban gun sales after weekend’s mass shootings
- How a mass shooting in my hometown of Dayton, Ohio changed my perspective
- Sen. Mitt Romney calls for government action, legislation in wake of mass shootings
- In our opinion: After Dayton and El Paso, we’re giving Congress 21 days to move the country forward
A look at our most popular stories:
- Official: Video shows YouTube ‘King of Random’ fatal crash
- Fire destroys 25,000-square-foot Holladay home
- Dick Harmon: For Zach Wilson, Aleva Hifo, early connection during BYU’s fall camp was moment of truth
News from the U.S. and world:
- Trump Condemns White Supremacy but Stops Short of Major Gun Controls (Michael Crowley, Maggie Haberman, The New York Times)
- China confirms it is suspending agricultural product purchases in response to Trump’s new tariffs (Kate Rooney, CNBC)
- Trump announces total economic embargo against Venezuela (CNN)
- At least 46 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, including seven who were killed (CBS News)
- U.K. Joins U.S.-Led Effort to Protect Ships in Strait of Hormuz (Benjamin Mueller, The New York Times)