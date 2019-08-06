The high school girls soccer season officially gets underway on Tuesday with 27 games scattered across the state, and familiar faces are the early favorites heading into the 2019 season.

Lone Peak (6A), Murray (5A), Snow Canyon (4A), Morgan (3A) and Rowland Hall (2A) were all tabbed as the preseason No. 1s in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings.

Four of the five were state champs last year, while Murray was the 5A runner-up to Corner Canyon. The Chargers were bumped up to 6A this season and are ranked third behind Lone Peak and Syracuse.

The road to a repeat won’t be easy for anyone, especially Lone Peak in 6A.

The Knights lost eight starters from last year’s championship team, but coach Shantel Jolley said she’s excited about the new talent ready to fill those shoes.

“We have a strong senior class coming up that should step in and replace last year’s seniors. We will be returning three of our starting five from our backline, including center back Addy Symonds and keeper McKayla Wetsel who have started since sophomore year. We look forward to trying to defend our title,” said Jolley.

Murray opens as the favorite in 5A narrowly ahead of Timpview and Timpanogos. It returns over half of its starters led by Sydney Wilcken and Ella McKenna, and coach Brady Smith said his team excited about the challenge of playing in the new stacked Region 6.

Snow Canyon graduated eight starters from last year’s championship team, but reigning 4A MVP Heidi Smith is back and coach Kenny Kunde said there’s plenty of talent ready to step up.

“The graduation of these fine players creates opportunity for the returning players to make their own mark and write their own chapter in Snow Canyon history, and there is plenty of talent returning to challenge for region and state championships,” said Kunde.

In 3A last year, Judge beat Morgan in the two regular season meetings in the championship the Trojans returned the favor with a 1-0 win. Heading into this season Morgan owns the top spot in the 3A rankings.

In 2A Rowland Hall is coming off a dominant season and with the bulk of those starters back it could be another special season in 2019.

“The loss of two starting defenders and a defensive midfielder due to graduation will mean players will see their role and position change. We will concentrate on developing a cohesive group that can possess the ball, play an attacking style of soccer and have fun along the way,” said Rowland Hall coach Bobby Kennedy.

Headlining the list of returning players for Rowland Hall is last year’s 2A MVP Jordan Crockett.