SALT LAKE CITY — One person was shot and killed by police near downtown Salt Lake City on Monday evening, according to Salt Lake police.

Police responded to a hang-up 911 call near 350 E. 700 South about 7 p.m., Sale Lake Police Sgt. Keith Horrocks said.

Two officers were on scene at the time of the incident, Horrocks said. At least one of the officers fired a weapon.

The individual died on scene after lifesaving efforts, Horrocks said. The name, age, and gender of the person who was killed have not been released.

Details about the officers' interactions with the individual, whether that person was armed, and what prompted the shooting were not released Monday.

Horrocks said he did not know exactly where the incident took place and whether it was inside or outside. The officers' body-worn cameras were likely turned on, he said, and any footage would be released within 10 days in accordance with Salt Lake City policy.

He also did not know if anybody else was injured, including any officers.

The West Valley City Police Department will lead the investigation into the incident.