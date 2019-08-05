As summer settled, Utah enjoyed the festivities surrounding Pioneer Day and celebrated exciting sporting events surrounding Real Salt Lake and the Women's World Cup Finals.

The past month was also marked by mourners gathering in remembrance of Mackenzie Lueck as well as the start of wildfire season. Our photographers captured these and other notable moments from July.

Here's a look back with our 12 best photos from Deseret News photographers.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Real Salt Lake forward Sam Johnson (50) battles Columbus Crew defender Aboubacar Keita (30) for the ball as Real Salt Lake and Columbus Crew play a Major League Soccer game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News A young man is baptized during the "Love Never Fails" convention of Jehovah's Witnesses at the Dee Events Center in Ogden on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News Angie Whitworth Pace reacts after a goal attempt is deflected while she watches the Women's World Cup Finals match between the United States and the Netherlands during a watch party at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 7, 2019. The US Women won their second straight World Cup title with a 2-0 win.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Salt Lake police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers force protesters out of the Chamber of Commerce Building at 175 E. 400 South in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The protest over the Utah Inland Port began at the City-County Building and moved to the Chamber of Commerce Building where the port authority meets.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News A member of law enforcement searches the Jordan River for evidence in the Mackenzie Lueck case at Riverside Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News An airplane drops retardant on a wildfire above the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in Springville on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Father Ken Vialpando embraces Johnathan Robbins, brother of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, after the funeral service for Sgt. Robbins at St. James Catholic Church in Ogden on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Sgt. Robbins died from noncombat injuries June 30 in Afghanistan's Helmand Province. Sgt. Robbins was from Ogden and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado. He served in the Army for 13 years.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News The Mormon Battalion Color Guard marches in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News A cat runs past Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) during the last minutes of a Leagues Cup soccer match against the UANL Tigres at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Real Salt Lake lost 0-1.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Lance Matticks plays fetch with his dog at Old Mill Park in Cottonwood Heights on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Clark Siler sits on his father Laursen Siler's shoulders while checking out sharks and fish at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.