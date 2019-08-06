SALT LAKE CITY — Coaches around Region 7 agree that it's going to be a big challenge, but also a lot of fun.

Offseason realignment and changes in classification for several schools ultimately formed a new Region 7, which looks like one of the more competitive regions in the state, with coaches chomping at the bit to get going.

"It's going to be a challenge, but I like our region and no doubt it's going to be one of the toughest regions in the state," said Lehi coach Ed Larson. "We're new to the region and it's going to take a lot to come out on top of the teams we're against, but we're excited for the challenge."

Lehi joins Region 7 after competing in Region 6 for a couple of years while Orem makes the jump from 4A, and is more than happy to see its classification boosted up one level.

"This is what we've wanted and where we've wanted to compete," said Orem coach Jeremy Hill, who guided his team to 4A state championships over the last two years. "We're excited for the new competition and we've wanted to compete against teams like Timpview, Alta and all the others for a while here and now we have that chance. I love our region and how it's set up."

There's little doubt the Tigers will do just fine making the jump to 5A and Region 7 when considering their vast pool of talent, but as for the favorite in region, that designation belongs to Alta. In an informal straw poll among region coaches, the Hawks came out on top despite them only returning eight starters from last year's team.

"Alta played a lot of sophomores last year, so we know that and that's a team that definitely has our attention," said Timpview coach Andy Stokes. "Orem is a mystery to us now, but you look at how they've done — everyone is just tough and it's going to be a big challenge for everyone."

Timpview returns a lot of playmakers on defense, but has some holes to fill on offense to reach its potential in hopes of finishing on top of Region 7.

As for Lehi, it's coming off a championship run two years ago in what has become very much a rejuvenated program under Larson's lead.

"You know Lehi is going to be tough with Ed Larson there," Hill said. "So that's just another team that's going to be a good challenge for us."

Rounding out Region 7 are Timpanogos and Mountain Ridge, a brand-new program everyone knows almost nothing about.

"You never know about those first-year programs," Hill said. "You tend to think they'll struggle being new, but then you look at how teams like Skyridge and Corner Canyon did their first years and that grabs your attention. There's a lot of good kids in that area and so they'll also be a challenge, I think."

With regards to Timpanogos, the loss of several seniors has expectations low, although coaching and good existing talent could lead to some surprises.

"Their coach there knows what he's doing and he'll get a lot out of his players. He always does," Hill said. "So there really isn't anyone you can look past in this region and that's going to be a new challenge for us, and like I said, we couldn't be more excited to be competing where we are."

Deseret News projections for Region 8 football teams in 2019

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Alta: Returning a productive quarterback from a year ago is a good start for any team, and Alta returns a good one in Cinco Lucero, who will lead an offense that includes several returning starters. Daniel Thompson is expected to lead at receiver with Christian Tau anchoring the offensive line. The defense will be led by linebacker Jeremy DeForest and safety Brock Fabrizio.

2. Timpview: The Thunderbirds return several standout playmakers led by running backs Sione Moa and Targhee Lambson. The rest of the offense returns few starters, but the defense looks stacked with good experience, starting with defensive back Logan Pili and linebacker Logan Fano. Raider Damuni is a standout defensive back along with defensive lineman Solomone Langi.

3. Orem: Noah Sewell is the top prospect in the state, and will star for the Tigers at both linebacker and running back this season. The talent is deep at Orem, with standouts like offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia and running backs Klaysen Christianson and Cayden Viertel hoping to compensate for the losses of Puka Nacua and Cooper Legas. Other standouts on defense include linebackers Jayden Ah You and Paxton Skipps along with defensive back Buju Tuisavura.

4. Lehi: Coaches are hoping for a big year from returning starting quarterback Creyton Cooper and will rely heavily on running back Carsen Manookin to carry a lot of the load. Dylan Bell and Dylan Mackay will lead the offensive line. Leading the defense will be Ryder Hatch and Christian Wren along the defensive front and Jacob Vasquez at linebacker.

5. Mountain Ridge: The Sentinals will be building from scratch as a new program with coach Mike Meifu hoping for big contributions from players like receiver Makade Bearden and safety/tight end Luke Johnson, along with defensive linemen Owen Soffe and Fau Tuifua looking to lead the defense in what will be a relatively inexperienced team.

6. Timpanogos: The Timberwolves will rely heavily on standout running back Rory Ziegra in offense while breaking in new quarterback Bryant Sakamaki. Kyle Roundy will lead the offensive line. On defense it will be players like linebacker Elijah Kratzer and defensive lineman Nesi Sau leading what is an otherwise relatively inexperienced team.