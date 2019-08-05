Note: Corner Canyon finished with a 12-0 overall record in 2018 and was first in Region 7 with a 5-0 record. It beat Skyridge 31-14 in the 5A championship.

Corner Canyon 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

DRAPER — Coming off an undefeated state championship season, Corner Canyon has a perfect built-in reason not to take anything for granted and perhaps suffer a drop-off — it’s bumping up to 6A.

There were only a couple of 5A teams a year ago that even had a hope of beating Corner Canyon, but this year the Chargers will face tough competition in Region 4 and the rest of 6A as well.

With six starters back on offense and seven on defense, Corner Canyon is more than equipped to handle the increased expectations despite the classification switch.

“They know the expectations are high, and I think they have that of themselves especially when having that many guys back,” said Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar. “They need to be pushed and have those high expectations because they can accomplish a lot, especially if they go through the process right of preparing.”

Last year a big part of Corner Canyon’s motivation and drive was losing in the semifinals the year before. It competed with a chip on its shoulder all year and never let up.

This year, however, there’s no reason to have a chip on its shoulder and the motivation will have to come from within.

“It’s a new challenge with a new classification and even though they were successful last year it pushes them to raise the bar again. We’re in a really tough league as well,” said Kjar.

A year ago Corner Canyon led 5A in scoring averaging 45.8 ppg, while defensively it ranked second in 5A only allowing 12.0 ppg.

With Cole Hagen back at quarterback along with several linemen and skill position players, Corner Canyon’s offense could be even better this season.

Defensively it must replace MVP linebacker Caden Johnson, but collectively Kjar said the pieces are there for the Chargers not to skip a beat.

Corner Canyon Chargers at a glance

Coach: Eric Kjar is entering his third season as head coach at Corner Canyon High School with a 23-1 record in the past two years. His overall head coaching record is 92-30 after coaching at Jordan for eight years previously.

Coach Kjar comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I think it’s good, especially if they’re going to try to do what they’re doing to the regions. It makes it at least balanced back a little bit because you have a little imbalance in the competitiveness in regions so that balances that back a little bit .”

Corner Canyon Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Eric Kjar

2018 offensive production: 45.8 ppg (1st in 5A)

-- Seven returning starters

-- Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Cole Hagen (QB)

Returns after an outstanding junior season in which he passed for 3,379 yards and 37 TDs to go along with his 658 rushing yards and nine TDs.

-- Jackson Light (OL)

A three-year starter on the line, Light will anchor a strong, experienced offensive line.

Returning offensive starters

Cole Hagen (QB)

Noah Kjar (WR)

Jackson Light (OL)

Jonah Strong (OL)

Talmage Handley (WR)

Austin Bell (RB)

Aaron Wilcox (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Nathan Mackey (OL)

Cameron Styer (OL)

Cody Hagen (WR)

Harrison Taggart (WR)

Coach Kjar comments on third-year starting center Jackson Light:

“Our center, Jackson Light, that’s kind of the key. A lot of people look at their tackles as the key but for us it’s always been center. I really value our center position on offense. He’s started for us since he’s been a freshman so this will be his third year and that’s going to be really important for us, and just leadership-wise on his end he does a really good job of leading and getting after guys a little bit and trying to teach them as well because he understands the scheme well.”

Coach Kjar comments on returning starting QB Cole Hagen:

“He had a good year last year but I think he can continue to get a lot better and he knows that, and I think he’ll continue to get a lot better. Usually the second year our quarterbacks just number-wise and production have made big jumps from that first year starting to the second year starting so I expect him to do that. And physically he’s improved a lot, he’s a lot stronger and bigger and he’s throwing the ball better and he’s improved his speed and agility.”

Coach Kjar comments on mix of new and old in strong receiving core:

“(Noah Kjar and Talmage Handley) have improved a lot physically from where they were last year, just speed, agility, strength, and that will help a ton making some big leaps that way. We have a couple of other younger guys. Cody Hagen, Cole’s little brother, is a very dynamic kid in the slot that will have a big year as well, and we have another kid that will be a sophomore that will play where Jon (Mitchell) did. He’s not as tall but he’s very fast and gets downfield in a hurry.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

With three of five starters back on the offensive line, Corner Canyon is already in a better position than most of the teams in the state. Kjar said that one of the keys offensively this season is for the returning starters and newcomers to build that continuity as the season goes on and to play as one unit toward the end of the season.

Corner Canyon Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Casey Sutera

2018 defensive production: 2nd ppg (12.0 in 5A)

-- Eight returning starters

-- 4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Van Fillinger (DL)

A very strong, athletic defensive lineman that racked up 66 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions a year ago.

-- Josh Wilson (LB)

Led Corner Canyon in tackles last season with 91 to go along with his four interceptions.

Returning defensive starters

Van Fillinger (DL)

Josh Wilson (LB)

Kennan Aiono (DL)

Andrew McDonald (FS)

Austin Bell (SS) – will likely just play offense

Jackson Light (DL)

Cade McDougal (LB)

Quinn Andra (CB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Luke Sampson (DL)

Hreinson Vanover (DL)

Jonah Strong (DL)

Hayden Easterly (LB)

Ryan Cahoon (DB)

Dustin Millage (DB)

Mason Keyes (DB)

August Jacobs (DB)

Coach Kjar comments on returning defensive lineman Van Fillinger:

“He scored a touchdown as a sophomore and a junior as a D-line. Physically he has changed a lot. He was tall when he got here but he was really light, was only like 205 pounds. He’s gotten bigger each year and now he’s up to 255 and he’s moving better and he looks better and he’s gotten a lot stronger as well.”

Coach Kjar comments on replacing MVP linebacker Caden Johnson:

“Josh (Wilson) and Cade (McDougal) both started last year so it’s collectively those guys getting better and then our other kid that’s going to bump in. We’ll move Cade into the (vacated spot) and then bump the new kid into his spot, and hopefully that group can collectively try and replace Caden Johnson which is tough because he was so good for us.”

Coach Kjar comments on returning starters Andrew McDonald and Quinn Andra in secondary:

“Andrew (McDonald) led our team in interceptions last year as free safety, he looks really good. He’s got better physically but just by understanding the scheme he’s playing faster. Quinn (Andra), our corner, I’m really happy with how much he’s improved from where he was last year. At times he kind of had teams go at him, but this year he’s definitely improved.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Corner Canyon has everything a coach could hope for defensively: size, speed, athleticism and depth. Heading into the season, though, Kjar said it’s important his team shores up its tackling especially knowing that the level of competition will be better this season. He said that replacing Caden Johnson’s leadership at linebacker is important too.

Coaches preseason Region 4 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 4 prediction: Second

Key Region Game: vs. Lone Peak, Sept. 27 (Week 7)

Bottom line

It’s hard to imagine anyone in the state playing a tougher schedule than Corner Canyon. The preseason is loaded with Orem, Herriman, Bingham, Jordan and Alta, and Region 4 is the toughest region in the state. It’s hard to imagine Corner Canyon running the tables on a perfect regular season with such a tough schedule, but by the time the playoffs roll around this team will undoubtedly be one of the top contenders in 6A.

2019 Schedule

Aug. 15 — OREM, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Herriman, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — BINGHAM, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — JORDAN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Alta, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — LONE PEAK, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — SKYRIDGE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — at American Fork, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for Corner Canyon High School

All-time record: 51-20 (6 years)

Region championships: 4 (2013 co, 2014, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 5

Current playoff appearance streak: 2

All-time playoff record: 10-4

State championships: 1 (2018)

State championship record: 1-0

Felt’s Factoid: Corner Canyon is one of two schools to win a playoff game the year it opened.

...

Last 5

2018 — 12-0 (5-0 in Region 7 – 5A Championship)

2017 — 11-1 (5-0 in Region 7 – 5A Semifinals)

2016 — 6-5 (4-3 in Region 7 – Missed playoffs)

2015 — 4-7 (3-3 in Region 7 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 12-1 (6-0 in Region 7 – 4A Semifinals)

….

Corner Canyon coaching history

2017-Current — Eric Kjar (23-1)

2013-2016 — Don Eck (28-19)

.....

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2018 — Caden Johnson, OLB

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Cole Hagen, QB

2018 — John Mitchell, WR

2018 — Kingsley Holliday, OT

2018 — Van Fillinger, DT

2018 — John Scheffner, CB

2017 — Conner Ebeling, S

2017 — Caden Johnson, OLB

2017 — Mikey Petty, DE

2015 — Keaton Bills, DL

2014 — Riley Ogden, RB

2014 — Branden Bowen, OL

2014 — Braxton Martinson, K

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.