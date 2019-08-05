LOGAN – Utah State's football team held its fourth practice of fall camp Monday afternoon on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium and first-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Sanford is pleased with the progress the quarterbacks have made since last spring.

“Our offense is predicated around our quarterbacks being the fire starter and energy that the offense needs, as well as commanding the respect and attention of the other offensive players on the field,” said Sanford. “We want to set the tempo at the quarterback position and we have the most heralded returner in our program in Jordan Love to do that.”

Highlighting this group is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Love, who has played in 25 games and made 19 starts during his first two seasons at Utah State.

“Jordan, fundamentally, took a lot of stuff from a fundamental standpoint that we worked on in the spring and has mastered his craft even more this summer. His fundamentals look really good, he's making good decisions with the football and his leadership is starting to grow. He looks really good in all facets,” stated Sanford.

Entering his junior campaign, Love was voted the Mountain West’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, along with being named a preseason first-team all-MW selection by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele's Magazine. Love has also been named to the Walter Camp Award Watch List (presented to the nation's most outstanding player), the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List (annually given to the nation's best quarterback), the Maxwell Award Watch List (awarded to the college football player of the year) and the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Watch List.

“We've been getting better every day on offense,” said Love. “The young guys have been learning the playbook and running plays, and we are just trying to continue with what we did last year with the quarterback group.”

Overall, Love is 396-of-652 passing (.607) for 5,198 yards with 40 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in his career. Love, who earned second-team all-Mountain West honors as a sophomore, ranks fourth all-time in school history in touchdowns and completion percentage, and 10th all-time in total offense (5,426 yards), passing yards and completions.

As a sophomore in 2018, Love set five school records with his 32 touchdown passes, 3,567 passing yards, seven 300-yard passing games, 234 points responsible for and being named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week five times. Love also tied the single-season school record with a pair of 400-yard passing games and tied the single-game school record for touchdown passes with five against both UNLV and San José State, becoming just the fifth quarterback in school history to accomplish the feat. Furthermore, his 3,630 yards of total offense and his 267 completions are both second all-time in school history for a single season.

Love was also named the Offensive MVP of the New Mexico Bowl last season after completing 21 of 43 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Aggies to a 52-13 win over North Texas for USU’s fifth bowl win all-time.

Utah State returns two more quarterbacks with experience in the program in sophomore Henry Colombi and redshirt freshman Andrew Peasley. In 2018, Colombi appeared in seven games and completed 82.5% of his passes (33 of 40), while Peasley played in three games.

Newcomers to this position include a pair of high school standouts in freshmen Josh Calvin (Bellflower, Calif./Mayfair HS) and Cooper Legas (Orem, Utah/Orem HS).

Monday was the fourth of 24 practices for the Aggies leading up to their season-opening game at Wake Forest on Friday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. MT, in a game that will be nationally televised on the ACC Network. Utah State will then begin its home season the following weekend against Stony Brook on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. Mountain West play begins two weeks later as USU travels to San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 21, in a game that will be televised nationally CBS Sports Network at 8:30 p.m. MT.

Utah State's first scrimmage will be closed to the public, but fans are invited to its last scrimmage as part of Family Football Fun Day at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m.

Utah State is picked to finish second in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West, as voted on by media members that cover the league. Furthermore, Love was named the Conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while senior defensive end Tipa Galeai, senior cornerback DJ Williams, junior kickoff returner Savon Scarver and junior linebacker David Woodward joined Love on the preseason all-MW team.

2019 Utah State Football Fall Camp Dates

Tues., Aug. 6 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to Public and Media)

Wed., Aug. 7 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to Public and Media)

Thur., Aug. 8 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to Public and Media)

Fri., Aug. 9 - 2:45 - 5:15 p.m. - (Open to Public and Media)

Sat., Aug. 10 - (Closed)

Mon., Aug. 12 - (Closed)

Tues., Aug. 13 - (Closed)

Wed., Aug. 14 - (Closed)

Thur., Aug. 15 - (Closed)

Fri., Aug. 16 - (Closed)

Sat., Aug. 17 – 5 p.m. – Family Football Fun Day (Open to Public and Media)

Mon., Aug. 19 - (Closed)

Tues., Aug. 20 - (Closed)

Wed., Aug. 21 - (Closed)

Thur., Aug. 22 - (Closed)

Fri., Aug. 23 - (Closed)

Sat., Aug. 24 – (Closed)

Mon., Aug. 26 - (Closed)

Tues., Aug. 27 - (Closed)

Wed., Aug. 28 - (Closed)