OGDEN - Another national top 10 ranking for Weber State football as the Wildcats have been voted eighth in the nation in the STATS FCS preseason polls.

Defending national champion North Dakota State was again selected first with 142 votes, followed by James Madison and South Dakota State. Big Sky Conference teams Eastern Washington was fourth and UC Davis was ranked fifth. Weber State is one of five Big Sky teams in the poll with Montana State 14th and Montana 25th.

WSU was also picked eighth in the nation in last year's STATS preseason poll and finished the season sixth in the country.

The STATS poll is selected by a panel of national and local writers, sports information directors, broadcasters and other media members from around the country.

Weber State has won back-to-back Big Sky Conference titles and has advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Head coach Jay Hill returns for his sixth season. This season the Wildcats return three All-Americans and nine all-conference performers off last year's squad that finished 10-3 overall and was ranked sixth in the nation.

Among the returners are All-Americans sophomore running back Josh Davis, who was named the National Freshman of the Year in 2018, senior defensive end Adam Rodriguez and junior kick returner and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

The Wildcats open the 2019 season Aug. 31 at San Diego State. WSU's home opener will be Sept. 7 against Cal Poly, set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Stewart Stadium. Weber State will host Northern Iowa, Southern Utah, Northern Arizona, North Dakota and Idaho State this season.

This season, the Wildcats are also celebrating 100 years of football at Weber State.