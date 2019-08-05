SALT LAKE CITY — In case you needed some more controversy surrounding “The Little Mermaid,” here’s some news — ABC will soon air a revived version of “Little Mermaid Live!”

Entertainment Weekly reports that the cast will include Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in “Moana,” and singer and actress Queen Latifah as Ursula. Musical artist Shaggy will play Sebastian.

The casting announcements come more than two years after the production was first announced back in 2017. The musical was shelved.

However, this won’t be your typical musical. The new musical will be a “never-before-seen hybrid format” that integrates live musical performances and a broadcast of the original animated film.

The musical will “feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Earlier this year, there was a similar “Little Mermaid” hybrid production at the Hollywood Fishbowl, according to Variety. “Glee” star Lea Michele appeared in the production as Ariel. Leo Gallo played Prince Eric and Harvey Fierstein played Ursula. Peter Gallagher was also cast to play King Triton.