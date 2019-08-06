SALT LAKE CITY — Krispy Kreme and Reese’s are collaborating on a new project — Reese’s-filled doughnuts.

Starting Monday, Aug. 5, Krispy Kreme stores will now sell two new doughnut types that were created with the help fo Reese’s. The two flavors are Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut and the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut.

So what are they like?

Well, the Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut will be a chocolate glazed doughnut filled with creamy Reese’s peanut butter and lathered in chocolate fudge frosting. Oh, and there will be peanut butter icing on top of that. It will have 330 calories, 17 grams of fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, 42 carbohydrates and 27 grams of sugar. Woof.

Meanwhile, the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut will have creamy chocolate inside with peanut butter icing on top and a drizzle of chocolate on top of that. This donut will have 340 calories, 18 grams of fat, 180 milligrams of sodium, 42 grams of carbohydrates and 27 grams of sugar.

Woooooooof.

Can’t decide which one you want to buy? Well, according to PopSugar, Krispy Kreme is offering a two-pack option where you get one of each or two of one specific kind.