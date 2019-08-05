Note: Highland finished with an 8-3 overall record in 2018 and was second in Region 6 with a 4-1 record. It lost to Timpview 35-10 in the 5A first round.

Highland 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SALT LAKE CITY — The game was over after the opening kickoff.

In the first round of the playoffs against Timpview, the T-Birds surprised Highland by recovering an onside kick on the opening play of the game and the Rams never recovered, dropping just their third game of the season and suffering an early playoff exit.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t seen too many kids looking back at that. I would like to see a little bit more recall on that to see how everything finished, especially the fact that I thought we had a great game plan going in and after that we never recovered. We could never get over that one play and it was the very first play of the game,” Highland head coach Brody Benson said.

This year, Benson and his staff have emphasized being able to finish a game and not be shocked.

“As a team, as a program, that’s something that we focus on — always being able to finish, always being able to look one play ahead, one play ahead,” Benson said. “I don’t know necessarily if it was talked about and focused on, but the overall message has been relayed to these guys over and over.”

The Rams’ first goal for the season is to win a region championship in a tough Region 6 that features Olympus, Murray and Brighton.

“My goal, No. 1, is to win a region championship. That’s my goal and that’s the expectation that we want to have is to go out and win a region championship. We haven’t won one in a while, so that’s No. 1 on the board,” Benson said.

Team at a glance

Coach: Brody Benson is entering his 14th year as head coach at Highland. He holds a 105-49 overall record. He is a graduate of Granger High School and Southern Utah University.

Benson’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I’m not a fan of it. I think that the Activities Association should have talked to coaches and got our take on it. If they have research and they have stuff they want to implement and put out there, I’m fine with that, but I would think that the people that are the most affected are the coaches and the players and the programs. I think they should have come and talked to us and at least let us know, ‘Hey, this is what we’re thinking, what do you guys think?’ Get some input and get some dialogue going. I don’t like the fact that it was just implemented and now we have to live with it.”

Team Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Ray Groth

2018 offensive production: 32.1 ppg (6th in 5A)

-- Five returning starters

-- Triple option offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Colton White (FB)

White was Highland’s leading rusher in 2018, racking up 665 yards and nine touchdowns.

-- Ousmane Doumbia (RB)

Doumbia gained 229 yards and scored two touchdowns last season. Look for him to take a step up in production this year as one of one of the feature backs.

Returning offensive starters

Jaxsen Miner (C)

Marion Lotulelei (G)

Rodrick Tialavea (G)

Colton White (FB)

Ousmane Doumbia (RB)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Ben Boren (RB)

Ezra Abalos (WR)

Ashton Olevao (RB)

Aisea Mahina (FB)

Isaiah Pulu (OL)

Tasi Fifita (OL)

Benson’s comments on Ousmane Doumbia:

Expectations for Ousmane are high. Right now, he’s battling a groin strain, so we haven’t got to see him during camp. Ousmane is a phenomenal athlete. I think Ousmane has to understand the work part. He has to be able to put that in on a daily basis. I think if he’ll buy in and do that, he has the potential to be one of the best in the state. He has that type of athleticism. It has to be a mindset for him to make the choice and make that commitment to himself and to this team.”

Benson’s comments on quarterback position:

“Right now, we’re still battling. Hunter Lambert is a senior and Patrick Brennan is the junior and they’re really doing a good job of pushing each other and not from a negative standpoint. They’re not sitting back in the back hoping something bad happens. They’re doing a good job of pushing each other and battling and doing a good job. Right now, it’s still a battle. Hopefully, after we get into two-a-days we’ll have some stuff solidified, but as it sits right now both of them are still battling for it.”

Benson’s comments on returning three offensive line starters:

“It’s huge any time you have returners, especially up front, that helps, just that leadership. The ability to sit in the huddle when things aren’t going right and being able to calm the group and command the group is huge. I really look to Jaxsen (Miner) as a center to really bring that level of maturity and that focus to the rest of his team. I feel good about that. I would like to have a little bit more depth behind him, but the guys we’ve got right now are busting their butt off, working their butt off and they’re doing a good job. They’re trying to put this team on their shoulders and lead this football team.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Benson’s keys to offensive success are chewing up clock, being able to score a touchdown or kick a field goal and start fast and build an early lead.

Team Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Kautai Olevao

2018 defensive production: 14 ppg (3rd in 4A)

-- Four returning starters

-- Multiple defenses

Key defensive returning starters

-- Colton White (LB)

White had 19 tackles last year. He’s the returning starter with the most tackles from last year.

-- Marion Lotulelei (DT)

Lotulelei had 16 tackles and a sack last year. He’ll anchor the defensive line for Highland.

Returning defensive starters

Judd Gottschall (S)

Ousmane Doumbia (CB)

Colton White (LB)

Marion Lotulelei (DT)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Ben Boren (CB)

Joe Johnson (CB)

Aisea Mahina (DE)

Isaiah Pulu (DL)

Ryker Lotulelei

Ashton Olevao (S)

Justin Raihauti

Benson’s comments on Colton White:

“Colton, three-year starter. I think you’re going to see a lot of leadership. He’s like having another coach out there. He knows the defense. He knows what to do. He’s got to be a little bit more vocal and really direct his team, really kind of impose his will and let everyone know, ‘Hey, jump on my back and follow my lead.’ That’s really what I expect from him. He’s a great football player, he has good quicks, he can go sideline to sideline, but he’s also not afraid to step up and fill a gap and plug.”

Benson’s comments on Ousmane Doumbia:

“Same way on offense, I think he can be a game-changer. If we play him at corner or safety right now, I think teams are going to definitely account for him and he will be a presence on that side on the ball.”

Benson’s comments on the what defensive newcomers have to do to get acclimated:

“No. 1 is that they’ve just got to run. We want to be able to be a react defense — we don’t want to stand around and try to read what’s going on, we want to impose our will, we want to react, so we want to be a very aggressive defense. We want to make sure that we’re an attack defense, and then we want 11 hats to the ball. We always want to be running and getting 11 hats to the ball.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Benson said the key to defensive success is takeaways and getting off the ball on third down.

Coaches preseason Region 6 straw poll: Second

Deseret News Region 6 prediction: First

Key Region Game: at Olympus, Sept. 20 (Week 6)

Bottom line

Highland is a young team, with just five players returning on offense and four players returning on defense. On offense, the Rams will have to replace quarterback Trajan Benson. Leading rusher Colton White returns to help the Rams’ offense. On defense, the Rams are relatively inexperienced, but returning Colton White and Marion Lotulelei will help. Highland has plenty of talent and will have to have some young players step up this season.

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — PINE VIEW, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — GRANGER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — SALEM HILLS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Olympus, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — COTTONWOOD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — SKYLINE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — MURRAY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — at Brighton, 7 p.m.

….

Felts Facts for Highland High School

All-time record: 424-237-3 (62 years)

Region championships: 15 (1958, 1959, 1961, 1963, 1986, 1987, 1988 co, 1996, 1997, 2003 co, 2004 co, 2005 co, 2006 co, 2007 co, 2009)

Playoff appearances: 45

Current playoff appearance streak: 36 (1983-2018)

All-time playoff record: 56-40

State championships: 5 (1959, 1961, 1963, 1986, 2010)

State championship record: 5-4

Most played rivalry: 59 meetings with East dating back to 1957. Highland leads 34-25.

Felt’s Factoids: Highland holds the record for biggest comeback in state history. Down 28-0 to Bonneville in the second quarter of a 1995 playoff game, Highland scored 31 straight points to win 31-28. … Nate Orchard (then Fakahafua) amassed 200 receiving yards in helping Highland to the 4A state title in 2010 — one of only two players to have at least 200 reception yards in a state championship game.

...

Last 5

2018 — 8-3 (4-1 in Region 6 – 5A First round)

2017 — 7-4 (4-1 in Region 6 - 5A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 8-3 (4-1 in Region 5 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 8-4 (4-1 in Region 5 – 4A Semifinals)

2014 — 7-4 (4-2 in Region 6 – 4A First round)

...

Highland coaching history

2006-current — Brody Benson (105-49)

2001-2005 — Ray Groth (40-21)

1996-2000 — Larry Wilson (43-14)

1986-1995 — Tom Kingsford (76-36)

1977-1985 — Roger DuPaix (55-38)

1974-1976 — Dennis McLaughlin (7-20)

1971-1973 — Tony Polychronis (10-17)

1966-1970 — Jerry Simons (24-24)

1961-1965 — Bill Fickinger (40-10)

1957-1960 — Larry Palmer (24-9)

.....

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

1997 — Morgan Scalley, QB

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2010 — Nate Orchard, WR/DL

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Trayton Keyes, ATH

2017 — Hunter Lotulelei, OG

2017 — James Lombardo, OT

2015 — Andrew Gramer, OL

2015 — Jayden Palauni, DL

2013 — Bryan Mone, DL

2012 — Luti Nonu, OL

2012 — Bryan Mone, DL

2012 — Adam Webber, LB

2011 — Quincy Clark, DL

2010 — Sione Houma, RB

2010 — Ono Tafisi, OL

2010 — Desmond Collins, DL

2010— Hayes Hicken, K

2009 — Toi Tafua

2009 — Ono Tafisi, OL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.