OGDEN — Mosquitos in four areas of Weber County tested positive for West Nile virus last week, officials said.

The locations where mosquitos in traps tested positive for the virus were West Weber in the area of 400 S. 3600 West; Pleasant View in the area of 1100 W. Pleasant View Dr.; and Warren in the area of 500 S. 6700 West and 2100 N. 6700 West.

"We have increased our spraying efforts for these areas," the Weber County Mosquito Abatement District said in a statement.

There are no vaccines or treatments for West Nile virus. About 1 in 150 people who contract it develop a serious — sometimes fatal — illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eleven Utahns contracted the virus last year, with one of them dying from it, according to the Utah Department of Health. No deaths from the virus have been reported this year in the state.

Symptoms include fever, severe headache, disorientation and stiff neck. If you experience those symptoms, the state health department urges you to contact a health provider immediately.