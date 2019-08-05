BYU’s receivers have to win more battles this year. From breaking loose from physical man coverage to hauling down critical third-down conversions and producing chunk plays, it’s just time.

This is an unsung but experienced group under much scrutiny. Who exactly is going to step up?

If QB Zach Wilson is all that, he’s going to need targets that complement his efforts.

Will it be veteran seniors like Aleva Hifo, Talon Shumway and Micah Simon? Likely.

Or could it be journeymen Dax Milne or Gunner Romney; a freshman like Texan Keanu Hill or speedster Luc Andrada? Could it be guys like Austin Whetzel or Spencer Romney, Talmage Gunther, Tevita Ika or Koy Harris?

How will this group fare now that veteran Neil Pau’u will redshirt?

Fesi Sitake is looking for more polished players who eliminate dropped balls and he’s fostering plenty of competition from BYU’s receiving corps.

“I’m super excited and really, really proud of the way the receivers came out today,” said Sitake after the first day of BYU fall drills, a session conducted inside due to rain.

“They were explosive, made big plays and contested catches. There were mistakes and that happens when they miss assignments and put balls on the ground. It's my job as a coach is to kind of clean up those mistakes. But in terms of just effort, enthusiasm, big plays, it was great for day one.”

Sitake’s expectations for his freshmen are simple, taking fundamental steps to learn the offense and be productive. Even so, Hill, a nephew of veteran NFL receiver Roy Hill, did turn some heads. He has Colorado state sprint champion Andradra in his room after being switched from running back a few days before fall camp. “He could be switched back, it just depends on where he can contribute and where there is a need.”

Sitake’s approach since spring has been a hands-off style, primarily due to restrictions on what he can do in summer, but he also wanted to see older players take charge and lead out from within. Many coaches call this an “organic” offseason operation. He believes he got that from catchers like Shumway, Simon, Hifo and others.

Ravell Call, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway breaks a tackle by Northern Illinois Huskies safety Adam Buirge and runs the ball during NCAA football in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

Because his group came out and was productive, it showed there has been a ton of work done in player-organized workouts since spring practice.

“We have a lot of leaders in our veteran group and I let them take over. I'm there and I'm doing corrections, but I take a pretty loose approach. I haven’t been in their face as much. Like any start of camp, spring or fall, it is playbook, playbook, playbook. We only have two true freshmen. I have 13 total and 11 were here in the spring.

“This group has been able to grab hold of this offense and I’m confident with what they do. The two new guys have done a good job picking it up, so I’m pretty comfortable right from the first day. We still have a lot to improve on, but I like their attitude and work ethic.

“Hifo is 100 percent after surgery. I don’t have to hold him back,” said the coach.

Andrada was moved from running back two weeks before camp, said Sitake.

“And so, we're starting him off at wideout. And my job right now is just to get him understanding the playbook. And once we see him move around and start to see his physical skills and if he's going to be better suited at running back or wideout, we can make those moves, but right now it's just to get him a playbook and have him start to feel comfortable. Who knows, we may move him in two weeks or after three games, or keep him. But we knew when we recruited him that he's going to be that kind of hybrid utility guy that we could put anywhere, so I've just got to get him right with the playbook and really feel comfortable.”

Andrada was the fastest sprinter in any division in Colorado high school track last spring.

“His speed isn’t an issue and his hands have been good so far,” said Sitake.

“The biggest thing you don't see the first day is speed because there's so much going through his head and learning the playbook. Like, how do I line up? What's my route? If I can get him to really feel comfortable with his playbook, I think that's when speed will start to showcase itself.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney (80) runs out the back of the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown as BYU and Hawaii play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. BYU won 49-23.

The coach praised Gunner Romney, whose freshman season a year ago was plagued with soft tissue injuries coming out of high school.

“Gunner is 100 percent and looks like he's never been hurt a day in his life. So that was a great sign and it’s a credit to strength coach Nu’u Tafisi and his staff and head trainer Steve Pincock and his training staff. It just came down to Gunner really buying in and getting big and strong. I love what I saw in him so far.”

This group will need to be more of a factor in 2019 and we will know immediately. Right out of the chute they’ll face Utah’s lockdown NFL-bound corners who are known for chain-and-padlock, bump-and-run man coverage.

It will be fun to see the matchup and progress from last year.