HOME GROWN
Utah State is urging media nationwide to share the love.
Jordan Love.
The junior quarterback is being touted as a Heisman candidate. Included in the promotion are candy hearts with “Heisman” and “Vote Love” inscribed. BYU did something similar in the 1980s when it promoted center Bart Oates for the Outland Trophy by sending envelopes with Quaker Oats inside.
Name one good reason why BYU tight end Carter Wheat isn’t up for the John Mackey Award.
SAFE VOTE
No truth to the rumor USU intends to tamper with the Heisman balloting by enlisting offensive lineman Kyler Hack.
DOG DAYS
Dodger Stadium is undergoing a $100 million renovation.
Plans include a new entertainment plaza, a beer garden, improved seating and two sports bars.
Dodger Dogs will continue unchanged for another 1,000 years or so, before being retired to right field with their own monument.
MAGICAL MOVE
A report in The Athletic said Magic Johnson’s mouth may have cost the Lakers the chance to land former free agent Kawhi Leonard.
The Klaw’s privacy demands were reportedly breached by Johnson.
Only Magic could derail the best thing to happen to the Lakers since, well, Magic.
PAST BLAST
Janice Hough, Left Coast Sports Babe, on Leonard saying the Paul George trade marks “probably the first time I’m playing with someone with elite level talent”: “Tim Duncan says, ‘Hi.’”
A REAL KICK
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter tweeted last month, “The country has been lost. However I am determined to go down swinging by ruining soccer for as many people as possible.”
Actually, the Americans did that when they beat Thailand 13-0, didn’t they?
IT’S CATCHING
The Colorado Rapids canceled their fireworks show last Saturday due to concerns of prairie dogs carrying plague-infested fleas.
Reports say rodents near Dick’s Sporting Goods Park posed a health threat and triggered precautionary measures.
In other news, a plague of apathy has been detected near the Bud Selig plaque at the Baseball Hall of Fame.
TAKING THE LEAP
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly are keeping a spot open for 42-year-old Vince Carter if he wants it.
They’re saying all he needs to do is prove his vertical is still higher than his age.
JOLT OF BOLT
USA Today’s “For the Win” featured a headline saying, “Usain Bolt is the most electric athlete in history.”
Is it reaching too far to say this isn’t shocking news?
THE ROAD SHOW
From The Onion: “Kawhi Leonard Worried He’s Succumbing To Glitzy L.A. Lifestyle After Purchasing Flashy 2016 Subaru.”