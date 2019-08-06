HOME GROWN

Utah State is urging media nationwide to share the love.

Jordan Love.

The junior quarterback is being touted as a Heisman candidate. Included in the promotion are candy hearts with “Heisman” and “Vote Love” inscribed. BYU did something similar in the 1980s when it promoted center Bart Oates for the Outland Trophy by sending envelopes with Quaker Oats inside.

Name one good reason why BYU tight end Carter Wheat isn’t up for the John Mackey Award.

SAFE VOTE

No truth to the rumor USU intends to tamper with the Heisman balloting by enlisting offensive lineman Kyler Hack.

DOG DAYS

Elise Amendola FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, fans cheer from the top of Dodger Stadium during Game 4 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say a 47-year-old man was hospitalized after an argument turned violent outside Dodger Stadium early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019. No arrests have been made. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Dodger Stadium is undergoing a $100 million renovation.

Plans include a new entertainment plaza, a beer garden, improved seating and two sports bars.

Dodger Dogs will continue unchanged for another 1,000 years or so, before being retired to right field with their own monument.

MAGICAL MOVE

A report in The Athletic said Magic Johnson’s mouth may have cost the Lakers the chance to land former free agent Kawhi Leonard.

The Klaw’s privacy demands were reportedly breached by Johnson.

Only Magic could derail the best thing to happen to the Lakers since, well, Magic.

PAST BLAST

Ringo H.W. Chiu Los Angeles Clippers team chairman Steve Ballmer, center, presents a new team jersey to Kawhi Leonard, right, as Paul George looks on during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Nearly three weeks after the native Southern California superstars shook up the NBA by teaming up with the Los Angeles Clippers, the dynamic duo makes its first public appearance. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Janice Hough, Left Coast Sports Babe, on Leonard saying the Paul George trade marks “probably the first time I’m playing with someone with elite level talent”: “Tim Duncan says, ‘Hi.’”

A REAL KICK

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter tweeted last month, “The country has been lost. However I am determined to go down swinging by ruining soccer for as many people as possible.”

Actually, the Americans did that when they beat Thailand 13-0, didn’t they?

IT’S CATCHING

The Colorado Rapids canceled their fireworks show last Saturday due to concerns of prairie dogs carrying plague-infested fleas.

Reports say rodents near Dick’s Sporting Goods Park posed a health threat and triggered precautionary measures.

In other news, a plague of apathy has been detected near the Bud Selig plaque at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

TAKING THE LEAP

Phelan M. Ebenhack FILE - In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter (15) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. Carter is returning to the Hawks for his 22nd season in the NBA. A league source confirmed that the 42-year-old Carter has agreed to terms with the Hawks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly are keeping a spot open for 42-year-old Vince Carter if he wants it.

They’re saying all he needs to do is prove his vertical is still higher than his age.

JOLT OF BOLT

USA Today’s “For the Win” featured a headline saying, “Usain Bolt is the most electric athlete in history.”

Is it reaching too far to say this isn’t shocking news?

THE ROAD SHOW

From The Onion: “Kawhi Leonard Worried He’s Succumbing To Glitzy L.A. Lifestyle After Purchasing Flashy 2016 Subaru.”