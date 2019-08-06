I was disturbed to read a Deseret News editorial this past week titled, “Trump got one thing right about Baltimore.”

With a disclaimer that the president’s language was “unbecoming,” the editorial blithely attributes families leaving for the suburbs to “free market principles,” while neglecting to mention white flight. The free market that allowed white families to abandon cities was not accessible to families of color, thanks to decades of income inequality and housing discrimination.

If the editorial board wants to write about making cities more family friendly, that’s great. But using President Trump’s insults as the launching pad for that kind of analysis only whitewashes his racism. I am so disappointed that rather than taking an opportunity to condemn his vitriol, the editorial board chose to legitimize his rhetoric by saying he raised some good points.

Instead of focusing on the one thing they feel President Trump got right, the editorial board should be much more concerned with the 99 things President Trump got very, very wrong. I expect better from the Deseret News.

Lauren Simpson

Salt Lake City