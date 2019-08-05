Thanks for the inspiring piece on Valerie Harper, the humanitarian. (‘The Valerie Harper you might not know’, Aug. 3)

Ms. Harper’s story shows how one person can make a difference. While it is true she is a celebrity, each of us can follow her example and make a difference. Right now there is a resolution in the House (H.Res.189) and Senate (S.Res. 260) focused on the nutritional needs of pregnant women, infants and children around the world. Our part? We can pick up the phone and call our representatives in Congress, asking them to cosponsor this resolution.

In this way we honor Ms. Harper and do our part in creating a better world.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, WA