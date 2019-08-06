President Donald Trump, on the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas: “I stand with everyone in this country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people."

Also Trump: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters."

When the president of the United States exalts in the unjustifiable if it applies to himself or his supporters... Houston, we have a problem. And the problem’s not confined to Houston. Or El Paso.

As for Trump’s claim that the border wall has made El Paso safe (Deseret News, Feb. 10)?

Wrong. In more ways than one.

Apparently it wasn't a Hispanic immigrant who slaughtered 20 and wounded more than 20 more. Instead, the suspected gunman is a young white American-born male. Again.

And, apparently, a Trump supporter and border-wall advocate who authored and posted an anti-immigrant manifesto before targeting El Paso (Deseret News, Aug. 3).

America’s problem isn’t immigration. America’s problem is those who stoke hatred of immigrants — and those who then act on it.

Gregory Clark

Salt Lake City