SALT LAKE CITY — On July 22, the Utah Jazz announced scheduling information for three home preseason games.

On Monday, the Jazz announced the details for two road games, completing their preseason schedule.

Utah will play the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 9, and will face former Jazzman Derrick Favors, No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 11 at the Smoothie King Center.

The game against the Bucks is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. MT and the one against the Pelicans is set to start at 7 p.m. MT. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the two road games, it was previously announced that the Jazz would open the preseason Oct. 5 at home against the Adelaide 36ers of Australia's National Basketball League. That game will be exactly a year after the two sides met in 2018.

After the game against New Orleans, Utah will return home for an Oct. 14 game against the Sacramento Kings, and it'll conclude preseason play Oct. 16 when former Weber State star Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers come to town.

The Jazz's regular season schedule has not been released, although it could be coming soon, as the schedule for the 2018-2019 campaign was released on Aug. 10 of last year.