SALT LAKE CITY — Jimmy Kimmel has often involved himself in current events through his late-night show appearances, but he wishes he didn’t have to talk about politics or tragedies so often.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel spoke at the Television Critics Association press tour about the role of late-night entertainment in politics. While speaking on the weekend shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, the host said he feels society forgets about tragedies “four days after they happen.”

Kimmel also lamented the need for late-night hosts to comment on these issues since he and his colleagues “have nothing to add” once they appear live on their shows.

“I just don’t know what alternative there is. You watch news all day and see what's going on. How do you walk on stage and ignore it? You can't. I wish I could,” he said. “It's hard for me to talk about serious subjects, it takes a lot out of me. I want to be funny and it's not fun doing anything like that."

Kimmel also mentioned that he thinks audiences turn to late-night hosts to share their opinions live, something he wishes “we didn’t have to do… so frequently.”

Time notes that Kimmel made headlines back in 2017 when he spoke about the difficulty he faced finding health care for his newborn son, who was born with heart problems. At the time, Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., had introduced the American Health Care Act that would effectively repeal the Affordable Care Act, according to Politico.

CNBC reports that the bill was ultimately tabled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Other late-night hosts like Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”) and Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show”) regularly use their platforms to discuss political issues. The Hollywood Reporter notes a recent survey found that 42 percent of Americans saw Colbert and Kimmel as “more liberal” hosts.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon — who, The Washington Post notes, avoids talking politics on his show — came in third at 40 percent, while Noah was rated at 32 percent.