SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan McCain slammed “Mindy Project” producer and writer David Stassen, who took a hard stance against McCain’s book, according to USA Today.

Stassen posted a screenshot of McCain’s new audiobook — set to be released in 2020 — and asked who would want to read the book, using several expletives. The book will cover McCain’s father, the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, and her thoughts on modern politics.

“Sad to find out that you work with someone I greatly admire (and have for a long time) @mindykaling,” McCain wrote on Twitter Saturday, “I know we can’t be judged by everyone we work with but still."

”What a cruel thing to say,” she added. “And my book is for women who are judged for being conservative (among many other people).”

Stassen later deleted the post.

But social media wondered why McCain brought Mindy Kaling into the debate, too.

“Not Mindy’s problem, Meghan,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is the ‘I’m speaking to your manager’ of tweets,” another wrote.