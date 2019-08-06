SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Endgame” didn’t include a rematch between the Hulk and Thanos for a specific reason — Bruce Banner had progressed into Smart Hulk.

“Endgame” co-writer Stephen McFeely told Backstory Magazine (via Comic Book Resources) that Hulk’s transformation from the snarling, angry brute into a sweeter, smarter version of the character was enough reason to hold off on a rematch between the two giant characters.

“I know a lot of people were saying they can’t wait for (Thanos and Hulk's) rematch. Well, that would’ve made sense had he not become Smart Hulk,” McFeely said, according to CBR. “He’s a whole different thing, and that’s not what drives him. So we never thought, ‘Oh, he really is trying to get a crack at Thanos now.’”

Smart Hulk was originally slated to debut in “Avengers: Infinity War” during the Battle of Wakanda. He was supposed to burst out of his Hulkbuster armor and face off against the villainous Cull Obsidian. But Smart Hulk didn’t test well with audiences, so the writers changed the script, according to CBR.

But, according to Gizmodo, this still raises an interesting question about the future of the Hulk character:

“What happened to the original Hulk? The distinct personality that governed the Other Guy from his first appearance in the MCU up through ‘Infinity War’ where he last showed up? When Banner integrated his own personality with the Hulk transformation, where did that guy go? Is his personality still lurking around somewhere in Banner’s head, hidden for now? Or did he just disappear? Dude has unfinished business, development that didn’t quite get done. I’d like to see him again."