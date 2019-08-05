SALT LAKE CITY — Google has pledged to use recycled materials in all “Made by Google” products by 2020.

According to the Verge, the company committed to using recycled metal and plastic in products like Pixel phones, Pixelbooks, smart home speakers and accessories. Google also confirmed to Fast Company that their hardware team is already working to design long-lasting, recyclable products that reuse a third of a plastic bottle.

CNET also notes Google’s product shipments will all be carbon-neutral by next year. The commitment means the company will work to offset its net release of carbon dioxide by working with shipping partners to reduce emissions and investing in “carbon offset” projects.

Google is the latest major tech company to shift towards sustainability and reducing environmental impact. Apple’s website notes that new Mac laptops and desktop computers are made with recycled aluminum, while energy efficiency for their devices has increased by 70 percent since 2008.

The Verge also notes that Apple went as far as to build an in-house robot named Liam that detects and strips parts out of devices for refurbishing.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has committed to using recycled and renewable materials in products while eliminating waste. The company also claims to use “digital technology” to improve environmental sustainability.

“By integrating sound environmental practices into all aspects of our supply chain and manufacturing functions, Microsoft empowers every person and organization on the planet to achieve more while protecting our natural world,” a statement on Microsoft’s website reads.

The Verge reports that Samsung announced earlier this year it would replace their plastic packaging with boxes made from “environmentally sustainable” materials. In order to offset its environmental impact, the company pledged to use 500 thousand tons of recycled plastic and collect over seven tons of old products over the next ten years.