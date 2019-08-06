SALT LAKE CITY — The director behind “Deadpool 2” doesn’t see any reason why a third film involving the Merc with a Mouth would need to be rated R.

In an interview with Yahoo Movies, “Deadpool 2” and “Hobbs and Shaw” director David Leitch said Disney is capable of finding some sort of middle ground between the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe and Deadpool’s adults-only adventures.

“(‘Deadpool’ is) rated R so that's not necessarily the (MCU) brand, but he doesn't necessarily need to be R and (Disney doesn’t) necessarily need to only make PG-13 movies,” the director said. “I think we'll find a happy ground.”

The “Deadpool” movies star Ryan Reynolds as the titular character and have generally been expletive-fueled action comedies with copious amounts of blood. According to Common Sense Media, “Deadpool 2” includes frequent f-bombs, drug use and some sexual references, but promotes positive themes like teamwork and empathy.

While Disney hasn’t announced any firm plans for Deadpool, the Hollywood Reporter notes that Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed future movies could maintain an R-rating. "As long as we let the audiences know what's coming, we think we can manage that fine,” he said.

ScreenRant also reports that Leitch said in an interview with the website that he’d like to work with Marvel on their upcoming “Blade” film starring Mahershala Ali. In the comics, Blade is a half-human, half-vampire monster hunter.

“Mahershala is such a great actor, and I've been fortunate to work with some great actors, and I never go wrong that way,” Leitch said. “Having him play that role is a big deal and would be really exciting. So, yeah, I would love to have that conversation."