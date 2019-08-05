SALT LAKE CITY — Jenna Bush Hager said her dad’s a little sad about her baby’s name.

She said on NBC’s “Today Show” on Monday that she decided to name her baby Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, naming him after Jenna’s grandfather and Jenna’s husband, Henry Hager.

“Henry and I met our little boy on Friday morning, so maternity happened at the perfect time,” she said.

“It feels perfect.” @JennaBushHager reveals that her baby boy, Henry Harold Hager, is here!



She shares the story behind his name, how her daughters are already the best big sisters and more. pic.twitter.com/FfjpNDDhxL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 5, 2019

Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, said her father wasn’t too excited about the new name, according to USA Today.

“My dad was a little mad that the name wasn’t George,” she joked, clarifying, “He said it was a cool name.”

She also said having a child helps you see the positive side of life even in darker times.

“I think when you’re holed up in a hospital room with a newborn and you see the joy and the light in his eyes, you realize this is what life’s for and to make the world better for our little babes,” she said, according to USA Today. “Even though the news outside these walls isn’t great, you see the joy in their eyes and know that’s what we're here to do ... to make their lives safe.”