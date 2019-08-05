SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump offered prayers for those who live in El Paso and Dayton after the two cities suffered from mass shootings over the weekend.

The problem — Trump said during his speech that he wished prayers on Toledo, Ohio, a city 150 miles away from Dayton, Ohio where the mass shooting took place Sunday.

“If we are able to pass great legislation after all of these years, we will ensure that those who were attacked will not have died in vain. May God bless the memory of those who died in Toledo. May God protect them,” Trump said, according to USA Today.

And no, there weren’t any mass shootings in Toledo, Ohio in recent days, according to local news outlets in Toledo and the greater Ohio area.

“For the record ... there have been no mass shootings in the city in recent days,” according to WTVG, a news station out of Toledo.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tripped up over the details, too, according to The New York Times. On Sunday night, Biden misstated the locations of where the shootings took place.

Biden referenced “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before,” The New York Times reports.

He later corrected himself, according to a pool report.