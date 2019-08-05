SALT LAKE CITY — Move over, In-N-Out — a recent survey shows fast-food connoisseurs prefer Chick-fil-A overall.

According to Food and Wine, Market Force recently published its 2019 annual consumer satisfaction survey for 2019, which shows more customers enjoy Chick-fil-a over other joints like In-N-Out, the 2018 overall champion.

The survey, which polls more than 7,600 customers, features several categories for restaurants specializing in burgers, chicken, Mexican food, sandwiches, pizza and bakeries. Overall, Chick-fil-A had the highest “composite loyalty index,” or overall preference, over other categories at 79 percent.

Other high-rankers include Blaze Pizza, Jersey Mike’s and Krispy Kreme. Here’s how their competition stacked up in each category, ranked by highest overall satisfaction:

Chicken — Chick-fil-A: 79 percent

Burgers — In-N-Out: 73 percent

Sandwiches — Jersey Mike’s: 69 percent

Pizza: Blaze Pizza — 69 percent

Coffee and bakery — Krispy Kreme: 64 percent

Mexican — Chipotle: 61 percent

Business Insider also notes restaurants were judged based on staff friendliness, overall cleanliness, food quality, speed of service and value, among others. Chick-fil-A ranked at the top of each chicken category, save for atmosphere, which went to Raising Cane’s.

Meanwhile, In-N-Out ranked the highest in value, cleanliness, staff friendliness and curb appeal, beating out other burger joints like Five Guys (which took top spots in food quality, speed and atmosphere), Culver’s and Smashburger (the healthy options champ).

Deseret News also recently reported Chick-fil-A reportedly misses out in $1 billion in sales due to their policy of closing on Sundays. Regardless, the company isn’t strapped for cash — the restaurant franchise reports it made more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018.