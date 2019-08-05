SALT LAKE CITY — Prince Harry paid tribute to his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a social media post to celebrate her birthday over the weekend.

Meghan turned 38 on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!” he wrote in a photo posted to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex official Instagram page.

Last Friday, Harry and Meghan asked their followers to nominate accounts for them to follow on Instagram, according to CNN. Right now, the couple follows a few charities and causes that they intend to help with.

“For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow.”

The couple said they will pick 15 accounts to follow on Monday, Aug. 5.