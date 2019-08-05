SALT LAKE CITY — No, Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, didn’t get kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California.

In a statement released to People magazine, Kappa Kappa Gamma said that Isabella wasn’t kicked out of the sorority despite reports surfacing last week that claimed otherwise.

“The story regarding these two individuals is false,” the statement read, according to People magazine. “Bella Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.”

And, according to the statement, Olivia Jade was never a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She ”did not complete the membership process,” according to the statement.

Last week, Us Weekly magazine reported that Olivia Jade and Isabella were kicked out of the sorority. According to an unnamed source, the sorority was “trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible.” But the sisters are reportedly sticking together and taking everything “day by day.”

Lori Loughlin’s daughters are still attending the school while the University of Southern California conducts its own investigation into their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, could be team crew recruits for USC.