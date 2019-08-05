SALT LAKE CITY — A man who said he was trying to shoot the people he believed were living in his trees now faces 32 felonies after police found a large amount of guns and drugs in his residence, according to charging documents.

Timmy Andrew Gurule, 64, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with a long list of charges, including drug distribution, a second-degree felony; drug distribution, a third-degree felony; six counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and 24 counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

On Aug. 6, 2018, a Salt Lake police officer who was investigating a traffic accident heard gunfire near the area of 500 South and Redwood Road, according to charging documents. The officer found Gurule standing in his driveway and also noted six shell casings on the ground. A window of a parked car had been shot out, the charges state.

Gurule told the officer "there were 30 to 50 people living in the trees on his property" but the officer wouldn't be able to see them unless he borrowed Gurule's "infrared binoculars," according to charging documents.

Search warrants were served on Gurule's home where detectives found "a large quantity of ammunition, 24 firearms, two scales," 15 ounces of marijuana, 87 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and more than $8,500 in cash, the charges state.

Gurule's blood also tested positive for having meth, amphetamines and THC, the charges state.

A $100,000 warrant was issued Monday for Gurule's arrest.