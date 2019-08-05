PROVO — BYU’s offensive line just might be the strength of the offense.

The Cougars boast experience and depth at that position — and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes would like the O-line to set the tone this season in a very specific way.

“I want to see them become the toughest guys on the offense. I don’t know if they are that yet or not,” said Grimes, a longtime offensive line coach. “They need to lead our offense in terms of toughness and grit.”

BYU returns six offensive linemen with starting experience. Sophomore center James Empey (6-foot-4, 300 pounds), junior right guard Tristen Hoge (6-5, 310) and sophomore left tackle Brady Christensen (6-5, 295) each started all 13 games last season.

Empey was named a Freshman All-American in 2018 by the Football Writers Association of America and the No. 1 freshman center by Pro Football Focus. Christensen was ranked the No. 2 freshman offensive tackle in college football in 2018 by Pro Football Focus.

The O-line, led by first-year coach Eric Mateos, is ready to embrace that toughness mentality.

“It might be cliche to say it but everything is won in the trenches. You’ve heard it a million times but that’s the truth,” Empey said. “If we can be able to do our job as well as we need to and if we dominate that line of scrimmage, I think our offense can do big things. We’ve got the playmakers to do it.”

Said Grimes, “Coach Mateos is certainly doing all the right things in terms of building that culture and that identity. They are certainly willing. But I know we have a lot of work to do, too. … If we’re going to have the type of culture and the type of identity that I’d like to have on offense, that starts with them. If they play physical and play hard, then everything else we want to do will work."

The biggest competition battles are at right tackle and left guard.

At right tackle, the Cougars have to fill the void left by Austin Hoyt, who started every game a year ago before graduating. Redshirt freshmen Harris LaChance (6-8, 306) and junior Chandon Herring (6-7, 310).

Sophomore Keanu Saleapaga (6-6, 310) started eight games last year at left guard, is competing at left guard with Kieffer Longson (6-7, 317).

The Cougars have considerable depth on the line, including senior Thomas Shoaf (6-5, 300), who started 13 games in 2017.

“We’ve got 18 guys that are hungry to play. We’ve been working hard during the offseason. There’s tons of competition at this point,” Empey said. “Nobody’s job is theirs. It’s only theirs to lose. We’re all competing. That’s what makes us even better because when you have someone pushing you to be better, and the team chemistry that we have in our unit, it makes you better.”

Grimes likes the depth he has on the O-line.

“We’re one of the deepest lines that I’ve had. We still have a couple of spots that are certainly up for grabs in terms of competition,” he said. “But I’m really pleased with the progress of some of the guys who either didn’t start or didn’t start all of last year. The competition there is good. It will be a challenge in some spots just to see who makes the plane and see what our two-deep is.”

Empey said the fact that he’s played a year’s worth of snaps with Hoge and Christensen gives the O-line cohesion.

“The more you play with somebody, the easier it is to get on the same page with them. You’ve seen things together and you know how to handle things because you’ve done it before,” he said. “The communication becomes a little bit easier and it’s almost like you can read each other’s minds. You know what each other is thinking and you know how to handle certain situations.”

For Empey, his experience gained last season has fostered a lot of confidence.

“With more experience, you get more confident. Every day that you’re on the field, you learn something new and you get a little bit better at your craft,” he said. “I feel like I’ve got a long ways to go personally but I’m excited to get there. We have guys with experience and we have some guys that are itching for it. We’re looking forward to keep getting a chance to keep getting better in fall camp.”

Can the BYU offensive line become the toughest guys on the offense?

“We’re getting there,” Empey said. “We’ve definitely got the guys to do it.”