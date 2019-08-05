Note: Salem Hills finished with a 5-5 overall record in 2018 and was third in Region 10 with a 3-2 record. It lost to Park City 28-24 in the 4A first round.

Salem Hills 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SALEM, Utah County — Salem Hills coach Harry Schwenke likes to fly under the radar, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to do as much as coaches in Region 8 are very aware of what the Skyhawks will bring this season. A total of 15 returning starters warrants top consideration and most every coach in the southern Utah County region mentioned Schwenke's team as one of watch out for.

"It's nice to be recognized and I think we've built some good things here," Schwenke said. "But no way should we be considered a top team yet. We have a lot of work to do and the other teams in this region — they're good."

That said, Schwenke is optimistic about what his team may present this year despite making the jump up to 5A classification.

"We have some good guys back with a lot of size, so we're excited about that," Schwenke said. "But none of it matters until you put on those pads for real and we'll see how we look when it's for real."

Schwenke also likes the new Region 8 alignment with teams being more centralized.

"It brings back some natural rivalries with schools like Spanish Fork and Payson, so I really like that," Schwenke said. "Every team is tough, too, so it's going to be a battle."

Schwenke is in his third year coaching at Salem Hills and with it comes an expectation that may not have been there in his previous two years.

"It's enough time to develop everyone and now everyone has grown up in our system and coached with what we want them to do and how we want them to play," Schwenke said. "So I like that and feel kids have responded well to what we're trying to teach them here. So let's go. I'm excited to see what comes of it."

Salem Hills Skyhawks at a glance

Coach: Harry Schwenke is in his third year as head coach after spending three years as an assistant at Salem Hills. He previously coached for Fremont.

Schwenke's thoughts on the UHSAA RPI:

“I’m excited about it. I’ve heard nasty comments and comments from people who love it. No one knows how it’s going to turn out, but what it does is force teams to raise their level of competition. You can’t just get by playing weak teams, so I think it’s going to be a good thing.”

Salem Hills offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Harry Schwenke

2018 offensive production: 29 ppg (ninth in 4A)

— Eight returning starters

— Spread

Key offensive returning starters

John Nelson (OL): Nelson presents a big body that will lead Salem Hills' offensive and defensive fronts.

Reed Johnson (WR): Johnson returns after catching 20 passes a year ago. Schwenke plans on depending on him perhaps more heavily this season.

Returning offensive starters

Jordan Ware (RB)

John Nelson (OL)

James Leota (OL)

Derek Rolfe (OL)

Derek Burton (OL)

Reed Johnson (WR)

Jake Meuter (TE/WR)

Deven Johnson (TE)

Offensive newcomer to watch

Jarret Elmer (QB)

Schwenke on his quarterback situation:

“We lost our quarterback from last year, but Jarret Elmer is a promising prospect. He knows the offense and he’s a dual-threat kid. So he’s solid and we think he’s going to have a good year.”

Schwenke on the strength of his offense:

“Our strength is our offensive line. We have four of our five starters back, so we’re excited about those guys up front. It’s a good position to be strong at and we’ll be strong there if we stay healthy.”

Keys to offensive success in 2019:

Making the jump to 5A will entail better depth at all positions, and should Salem Hills remain healthy on the offensive front then it should be able to compete against what is sure to be tougher defenses from the 4A level.

Salem Hills defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Travis Barney

2018 defensive production: 27.1 ppg (14th in 4A)

— Seven returning starters

— 4-2-5

Key defensive returning starters

Sam Hughes (LB): Hughes led Salem Hills in tackles last season and will be a three-year starter.

Jake Meuter (LB): Meuter had just one tackle less than Hughes last season and will pair with his teammate to pose what looks to be a solid linebacking unit.

Returning defensive starters

Sam Hughes (LB)

John Nelson (DL)

Blayz Finai (DL)

Derek Burton (DL)

Jake Meuter (LB)

Reed Johnson (DB)

Johnny "Mo" Draper (DB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Landon Pollard (LB)

Zaylun Fenn (LB)

Willy Leota (DB)

Schwenke's thoughts on Sam Hughes:

“Sam Hughes is a three-year starter for us. We’re excited about him and what he brings. He’s been a solid player for us and should be even better for us this year.”

Schwenke's thoughts on the strength of his defense:

"Again it's John Nelson and those guys up front. We're fortunate to have a player like John Nelson and also fortunate to have our strength up front. Like on offense, that's where you want to be strong."

Keys to defensive success in 2019:

All the parts look in place for Salem Hills to improve upon its 27.1 points allowed per game last season. Solid returning starters at each position should lead to better defensive success should the unit remain healthy.

Coaches preseason Region 8 straw poll: Third

Deseret News Region 8 prediction: Third

Key region game: Oct. 16 vs. Maple Mountain

Bottom line

Salem Hills has enough returning talent to make a good run in 5A classification, although depth could be a concern. Should the quarterback play suffice it seems likely to see the Skyhawks compete near the top of a newly formed Region 8.

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — MOUNTAIN CREST, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — FREMONT, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — JUAB, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — PAYSON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Highland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — SPANISH FORK, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Springville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — PROVO, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — at Wasatch, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — at Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Salem Hills High School

All-time record: 54-65 (11 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 8

Current playoff appearance streak: 6 (2013-2018)

All-time playoff record: 2-8

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 9 meetings with Springville dating back to 2008. Springville leads 7-2.

Felt’s Factoid: Salem Hills is one of just 13 schools to qualify for the playoffs in its first year of football.

Last 5

2018 — 5-5 (3-2 in Region 10 - 4A First round)

2017 — 6-5 (2-3 in Region 10 - 4A First round)

2016 — 6-5 (4-2 in Region 8 - 4A First round)

2015 — 5-7 (3-3 in Region 8 - 4A First round)

2014 — 10-2 (5-1 in Region 8 - 4A Quarterfinals)

Salem Hills coaching history

2017-current — Harry Schwenke (11-10)

2012-2016 — Joel Higginson (32-25)

2008-2011 — Monte Morgan (11-30)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2014 — Porter Gustin, LB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Vili-Manulea Wolfgramm, MLB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Vili-Manulea Wolfgramm, MLB