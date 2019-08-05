Note: Roy finished with a 9-3 overall record in 2018 and was tied for first in Region 5 with a 4-1 record. It lost to Skyridge 42-15 in the 5A semifinals.

Roy’s 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

ROY — The Roy Royals are making a jump this year, from the 5A classification to the state’s largest, 6A.

For many teams, that sort of leap would be met with a mixture of both excitement and apprehension. Excitement over a new challenge, apprehension in the likely rise in difficulty.

Neither emotion really applies in the case of the Royals and head coach Fred Fernandes, however.

Region 1, their new home, is also their old one and there is a comfort level with coming home.

“We are not worried about it,” Fernandes said. “We’ve bounced back and forth every two years it seems like. We were region champions the last time we were in Region 1. It is not a big deal to us. We won it in 2016.”

The move to 6A does have it benefits, namely a renewal of heated rivalries.

“It is a better rivalry fit for us, with northern Utah,” Fernandes said. “The games are huge, so it is a good fit for us in football. Sometimes I do wonder if we have the numbers to sustain that.”

Overall numbers are the major concern for the Royals this season.

The team has a total of 59 players on the roster, making depth a real and serious concern.

“We need more everything,” said Fernandes. “We have 59 players. I think I heard Fremont had 140 kids out at their summer camp. When you think about that, that is a huge difference in total numbers. We have some really good quality, but it’d be nice to have a few more bodies.”

The quality of the Royals is what has them considered to be a legitimate contender for the region title, however, with players like quarterback Jaxson Dart, center Cormac Boyer, running back Izzy Gordon, linebacker Jaden Harris and defensive lineman Jackson Kirkland.

To keep those and other players healthy, Fernandes and his coaching staff will tweak a few things this season, a departure from their norm.

“We probably will adjust some things, because this is the fewest kids I’ve ever seen here,” Fernandes said. “We are going to be really good, but a lot of that hinges on health. As few as we are, if you lose two or three key guys, then that lack of depth starts to show up. That being said, I really like what we’ve got. I like our kids. We just don’t have that many.”

Time will ultimately tell if the Royals have enough.

Roy Royals at a glance

\

Coach: Fred Fernandes enters his ninth year as head coach of the Royals. Fernandes has compiled a 55-29 record at Roy and is 142-72 overall in 20 years as a high school head coach. He is a graduate of Roy High, Utah State and Weber State University.

Fernandes comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“There are pros and cons. Rather than jump on it full-bore positively I think I am just going to wait and see what happens. I think there are a lot of other states using some version of it, and it is nice to jump on board with that.”

Roy Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Fred Fernandes

2018 offensive production: 30.7 ppg (8th in 5A)

-- Seven returning starters

-- Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Jaxson Dart (QB)

Was dynamic for the Royals in 2018. He threw for over 2,000 yards (2,134) and 16 touchdowns, and completed 118 of 198 passes. Dart also carried the ball 40 times for 114 yards and five scores.

-- Cormac Boyer (C)

Is one of two returning starters along the Royals offensive line. Boyer is expected to play a significant role as the leader in the trenches.

Returning offensive starters

Izzy Gordon (RB)

Justin Kirkland (LT)

Cade Harris (RB)

Jaden Harris (RB)

Cormac Boyer (C)

Jaxson Dart (QB)

Mcquade Andrade (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Cannon Panfiloff (TE)

Mason Thueson (WR)

Fernandes’ comments on quarterback Jaxson Dart:

“He has been away at times this summer with quarterback camps, but he is a great player and a great quarterback for us.”

Fernandes’ comments on Royals in the trenches:

“We have some really good quality, but it’d be nice to have a few more bodies.”

Fernandes’ comments on center Cormac Boyer:

“He is a stud for us up front, the leader of that group.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

With quarterback Jaxson Dart back, along with a host of skill position players and some experience along the offensive line, namely Cormac Boyer and Justin Kirkland, the Royals are set up to have one of the more dynamic offenses in 6A. Health, given a lack of depth, is a concern, as well as some inexperience on the O-line.

Roy Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Eric Jones

2018 defensive production: 18.7 ppg (4th in 5A)

-- Four returning starters

-- 4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Jaden Harris (LB)

Racked up 33 tackles and two sacks a season ago. Harris averaged 2.8 tackles per game, his best outing coming against Box Elder, when he had seven tackles and two sacks.

-- Justin Kirkland (DL)

Played a vital role on the Royals defense line and finished with 42 tackles and two sacks. Had two double-digit tackle performances last season, against Box Elder (12) and Farmington (10).

Returning defensive starters

Justin Kirkland (DL)

Cade Harris (CB)

Jaden Harris (LB)

Mcquade Andrade (DB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Bryant Eteuati (DE)

Cannon Panfiloff (DE)

Mason Thuseon (DB)

Fernandes’ comments on players playing both sides of the ball:

“The guys that we do have going two ways will play predominantly on defense, and get rest on offense. You have to have at least one side of the ball where they’ll get their rest.”

Fernandes’ comments on newcomer Bryant Eteuati:

“He will be an important D-line player for us.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

The Royals have experienced returners at every level of the defense, a defense which was one of the better ones in the 5A classification last season. If there is weakness, it is in the secondary, namely due to a lack of experience.

Bottom line

The Royals lack depth, but the players they do have are as good as any in Region 1. If Roy does anything other than challenge for the region title it will be a surprise, and likely the result of injuries. If they stay fit, a deep playoff run is in the cards.

Coaches preseason Region 1 straw poll: Second

Deseret News Region 1 prediction: Second

Key Region Game: vs. Fremont, Aug. 30 (Week 3)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — WEST JORDAN, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Dixie, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — FREMONT, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Layton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — SYRACUSE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — DAVIS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Northridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — WEBER, 7 p.m.

….

Felts Facts for Roy High School

All-time record: 254-282-2 (54 years)

Region championships: 10 (1975, 1976, 1980 co, 1983 co, 1989 co, 1990 co, 1991 co, 2014, 2016 co, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 26

Current playoff appearance streak: 6 (2013-2018)

All-time playoff record: 17-25

State championships: 1 (1981)

State championship record: 1-2

Most played rivalry: 53 meetings with Bonneville dating back to 1965. Bonneville leads 34-19.

Felt’s Factoids: Royal Larry Riggs holds the record for longest interception return in a championship game: 88 yards in 1981. Even though Riggs didn’t score, Roy defeated Bountiful 14-13 for the 4A title. ... Roy is one of just eight teams to keep an opponent from gaining a first down in a game (2001 vs. Ogden).

...

Last 5

2018 — 9-3 (4-1 in Region 5 - 5A Semifinals)

2017 — 5-5 (2-2 in Region 5 - 5A First round)

2016 — 7-3 (5-1 in Region 1 - 5A First round)

2015 — 6-4 (4-2 in Region 1 - 5A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 12-1 (6-0 in Region 5 - 4A Runner-up)

...

Roy coaching history

2011-current — Fred Fernandes (55-29)

2010 — Ron Koford (1-9)

2008-2009 — Roger Horne (2-18)

2006-2007 — Rod Bockwoldt (9-13)

2003-2005 — Brian Berrong (8-22)

2000-2002 — Guy Andersen (7-23)

1997-1999 — Shane Quilling (3-25)

1994-1996 — Mark Smith (6-23)

1982-1993 — Fred Thompson (56-60)

1970-1981 — Ernest Jacklin (79-44-1)

1965-1969 — DelRay "Ted" Campbell (32-16-1)

….

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Kyrese Rowan, ATH

2016 — Joe Joe Tufele, OG

2015 — Brayden Montalvo, OL

2014 — Tyler Skidmore, QB

2014 — Cody Hobbs, TE

2014 — Damian Trujillo, OL

2014 — James Martinez, DL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.