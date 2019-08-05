Note: Layton Christian finished with a 3-7 overall record in 2018 and was tied for second in 1A North with a 1-2 record. It lost to Milford 41-27 in the 1A quarterfinals.

Layton Christian 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

LAYTON — Fotu Katoa, the new head coach of the Layton Christian Academy Eagles, has a vision for his football program, one centered upon some pretty significant changes.

The former Ricks College star, not to mention BYU tight end, wants to make the Eagles known for dominant defensive lines.

“That will be our strength. That is what we will be known for,” Katoa said.

He also wants an offense that is balanced, with a run game that opens up an electric passing attack.

On defense, he wants a scheme that allows tacklers to get out into space.

Many of those wants have been on hold this summer, though, and for now what he and his Eagles want the most, and are waiting for, is the arrival of their team.

Many of Layton Christian's football players, and athletes in general, are internationals. They are high school students who call countries in South America, Europe, Asia and Africa their home.

And many have yet to arrive in Layton.

“As far as guys that started or played (last year), we have at least over a dozen here,” Katoa said. “They are trickling in and by the time it is all said and done we will have close to 35 kids here (in total). That is the challenge we have, internationals are gone. That is what I am going to change. That is going to change and that is all there is to it.”

While they await the arrival of their international players, Katoa and his coaching staff have stayed busy and focused on those players that are in town, the “core group,” as Katoa called them.

“Our focus is building off our core group, off the 11 to 15 solid kids who are here,” he said. “We have 11 core players that have been working relentlessly and those players are who we are focused on.”

In the future, Katoa hopes to grow the size of that core group, namely by keeping internationals around.

“What I have found here is that there are plenty of athletes to choose from,” Katoa said. “That is what is scary. We just have to keep them here and be able to train them in the offseason and into the summer, so we can have full defense and offense running all summer. That’ll be a fun day.”

Layton Christian Academy Eagles at a glance

Coach: Fotu Katoa is entering is first season as head coach at Layton Christian. Katoa is a graduate of Trinity High in Texas. He attended both Ricks College — where he broke numerous school records and was an All-American — and BYU.

Layton Christian Academy Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Travis Vendela

2018 offensive production: 15.9 ppg (6th in 1A)

-- Five returning starters

-- Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Ulric Sutton (WR)

Was Layton Christian’s top receiving target in 2018, as he hauled in 21 passes for 361 yards and a touchdown.

-- Colter Wheelwright (QB)

Had nine receptions for 134 yards last season, while playing as a wide receiver. This year, Wheelwright steps in as the Eagles’ quarterback.

Returning offensive starters

Ulric Sutton (WR)

Derek Riederer (WR)

Colter Wheelwright (QB)

Faeamani Vaitaki (C)

Cullen Naude (OT)

Vendela’s comments on wide receiver corps:

“When all our wide receivers show back up, that is our strength for sure. That is why the spread works good for these guys.”

Vendela’s comments on offensive line:

“The line here is pretty good. They are all good-sized.”

Vendela’s comments on the Eagles’ approach to the spread offense:

“I know exactly what I want to do. We’d like to set the run up by passing, but still try to keep it balanced.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

The Eagles are practically set at the skill positions. As Vendela noted, “that is our strength for sure.” Success this season will likely come down to development by both Wheelwright at quarterback, as well as along the offensive line.

Layton Christian Academy Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Charles Cook

2018 defensive production: 31.2 ppg (8th in 1A)

-- Five returning starters

-- 4-2-5 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Cullen Naude (DE)

Recorded 20 tackles and a sack in 2018. Had back-to-back-to-back-to-back games with three tackles, as he came on later in the season.

-- Colter Wheelwright (LB)

Was the Eagles’ leading tackler a season ago, with 76 tackles, a sack and three interceptions. His best outing came against American Leadership Academy, when he racked up 19 tackles and snagged an interception.

Returning defensive starters

Ulric Sutton (CB)

Derek Riederer (DB)

Colter Wheelwright (LB)

Faeamani Vaitaki (DT)

Cullen Naude (DE)

Katoa’s comments on future of the defensive line:

“(Our strength) will be the defensive line. The guys that are coming back and the guys that we have had here all summer, that is our strength. We still want to strengthen up there. That is my goal, I want to have 10 standouts on the line, in due time. I am going to have my interior be the best, the strength that we have. That is what we are going to be known for.”

Katoa’s comments on Eagles’ secondary:

“We have plenty of skill players, plenty of athletes. We have a luxury with skill players because we have a bunch of athletes that can play lockdown defense. That is what I have found out here, there are plenty of athletes to choose from. That is what is scary.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

It starts and ends with the defensive line for Layton Christian. The Eagles have always had skill position players, and do, once again, but if the defensive front, led by Faeamani Vaitaki and Cullen Naude, among others, takes a leap forward the Eagles should be significantly improved on defense this season.

Bottom line

The Eagles have talent. That much is readily apparent. How that talent gels, after it arrives, will go a long way in determining just how successful LCA will be this season. If things come together in Katoa’s first year at the helm, the Eagles may very well have a season on par with 2016 or 2017. If not, a repeat of 2018 may be in the cards.

Coaches preseason 2A North straw poll: Second

Deseret News 2A North prediction: Third

Key Region Game: at Duchesne, Oct. 4 (Week 7)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Parowan, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at White Pine, Nev., 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Judge Memorial, 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 — NORTH SUMMIT, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 — ALTAMONT, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Rich, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Duchesne, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — GUNNISON VALLEY, 4 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for Layton Christian High School

All-time record: 58-93 (15 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 10

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 2-10

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-1

Most played rivalry: 16 meetings with Duchesne dating back to 2004. Duchesne leads 15-1.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Eagle Brandon Faison is one of just eight players to return a fumble 99 yards (2011). Teammate Kyle Yockey set a championship game record by kicking an 85-yard punt (2011).

...

Last 5

2018 — 3-7 (1-2 in 1A North – 1A Quarterfinals)

2017 — 6-5 (2-1 in 1A North - 1A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 7-4 (2-2 in 1A North – 1A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 2-9 (1-3 in 1A North – 1A First round)

2014 — 3-7 (2-4 in 2A North – Missed playoffs)

...

Layton Christian coaching history

2019 — Fotu Katoa

2016-2018 — Andru Jones (16-16)

2013-2015 — Doyle Holt (10-21)

2012 — Kitt Rawlings (3-7)

2007-2011 — Will Hawes (21-29)

2006 — Henry Lusk (5-5)

2004-2005 — Sam Russell (3-15)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Dustin Moffo, DE/RB

2018 — Jaice Holt, QB/DB

2017 — Ryleigh McCombs, WR/DB

2017 — Dustin Moffo, RB/LB

2017 — Jaice Holt, QB

2016 — Christian Moffo, RB/LB

2016 — Pedro Silva, WR/DB

2015 — Grayson Jackson, QB/FS

2013— Leroy Sisnett, TE/DE

2012 — Colin Greenhill, RB/LB

2011 — Brandon Faison, RB/DB

2011 — Colin Greenhill, RB/LB

2011 — Eliyah Mayberry, RB/LB

2011 — Quincy Mason, WR/DE

2010 — Henri Jussila, RB/LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.